Actor Raghav Diwan enters the world of authors with his first book ‘The Roads To Death’

Raghav Diwan with his book The Roads to death

The Roads To Death by Raghav Diwan, launched today i.e November 22, 2022, in an event held at Oxford Bookstore, Connaught Place, New Delhi at 04:00 Pm. This is Raghav Diwan’s first book which is published by BlueRose Publishers. The launch of this book was witnessed by many eminent personalities. As well as many big journalists and media houses also marked their presence. After its launch today, the authorial debut book of Raghav Diwan will be available on Flipkart, Amazon, BlueRose Publishers' official website and on Kindle also.

What is The Roads To Death about?

Raghav Diwan's The Roads To Death is a suspense thriller with fifteen chapters that gradually unfold the mystery. The story is set in a forested region of North India, the book narrates a suspenseful story about justice and crime. It revolves around four characters and depicts how each of their lives is distinctive and unusual in some way. It tells their journey and the struggle they faced to survive in a hostile environment. The idea of writing this book popped into Raghav’s mind in the year 2016 and it was finally completed in 2022.

How did Raghav Diwan stumble upon the idea of writing this book?

While researching the transportation industry in the year 2016, Raghav Diwan came across some real-world challenges of a few drivers. After digging deeper into it, he discovered a few additional horrific incidents. He wanted the world to be aware of this harsh reality and thus he decided to make a film. Unfortunately, due to many uncertainties, Raghav was unable to do so but he was still determined about making these stories reach the people. Therefore, he chose a different path and started writing a book by combining the actual events with his imagination. It was five years of hard work and perseverance that finally helped Raghav introduce people to his book, The Roads To Death.

Journey of the writer

Along with being a writer, Raghav Diwan is also an actor, a filmmaker and a producer. His journey to success was definitely an inspiring one but it did have a lot of obstacles. In 2012, he began his career as a magician, and frequently performed at US Pizza outlets. Later, he made the decision to explore the entertainment industry as it was something that enticed him since childhood and to improve his abilities, he enrolled in an acting programme. After some time, with the lord almighty’s grace Raghav started getting a chance to act in movies and eventually even made a directorial debut with a movie called Ladies First. As of now, he has 100 short films and web series to his name.

The epitome of diligence and persistence, Raghav Diwan has established a strong foothold in every industry that he has stepped into. Now with The Roads To Death, he is all ready to make a name for himself in the writer's world. The successful book launch and the presence of people from all walks of life showed how prevalent curiosity is for the human mind. Raghav Diwan is someone who has time and again proven no matter how many hindrances one experiences, giving up should never be an alternative and with a determined mind, everyone should strive towards success.

