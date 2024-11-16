According to reports, Govinda's condition worsened, leading him to return to Mumbai without completing the event

Actor Govinda's health took a sudden turn for the worse during his election campaign in Maharashtra. According to reports, the Bollywood actor, who was in Jalgaon for a roadshow, experienced chest pain while addressing the crowd. He was quickly rushed back to Mumbai, cutting the roadshow short.

According to reports, Govinda's condition worsened, leading him to return to Mumbai without completing the event.

During the roadshow, Govinda urged people to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and vote for the ruling party. The actor, who was a Congress MP in the past, joined the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde earlier this year.

This comes after a recent incident, where he was hospitalised after getting wounded in the leg due to accidental discharge of his gun in his Mumbai home.He had to be hospitalised for treatment, which left his fans deeply concerned.

Following the shooting, fans and well-wishers held prayers for his speedy recovery. His wife, Sunita Ahuja, regularly updated fans on his condition. After being discharged from the hospital, Govinda appeared in a wheelchair. He thanked everyone for their prayers and support, including the police, administration, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.