'Activist students', backed by some teachers, creating terror in campus: JNU VC

Reacting to the recent incidents of violence on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Vice-Chancellor of the university Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said on Saturday that some "activist students", backed by a group of teachers, were actually responsible for creating an atmosphere of terror at the varsity campus, adding that this terror had forced several students to leave the hostels.

"The terror created by some of the activist students went to such an extent that many of our students had to leave the hostels. Our campus is known as a peaceful campus," said Jagadesh Kumar while interacting with JNU students.

He said that this might be caused due to outsiders, who have no relation with the university, sometimes staying over in the hostels and possibly participating in any possible violence.

"The problem is that many illegal students are staying in hostels. They could be outsiders, they may be participating in any possible violence because they have nothing to do with the university," said M Jagadesh Kumar.

The JNU VC then amped up the attack on the group of teachers who were allegedly backing the 'activist students' and subsequently, the violent incidents on campus.

"I would like to ask these teachers, who are standing with the activist students and disturbing the environment of the campus, that what are they doing with the future of these students?" asked the VC, further insisting, "They must see the kind of damage they are doing to the university by standing with the activist's students, instead of standing with the thousands of innocent students who like to pursue their academic activities."

Informing the media about the steps being taken by the JNU administration is quelling the incidents of violence, M Jagadesh Kumar assured that security is being enhanced to ensure the safety of the students residing on campus.

"In the past several days, we have taken several steps to ensure the safety and security for the students. We have enhanced security in the hostel areas. We have given written letters to the Delhi police to ensure there is police at the gates in the uniform, to make sure innocent students are not hurt," he said.

The Delhi Police on Friday said that misinformation related to the criminal cases filed in connection with last Sunday's JNU violence is being circulated, adding that an investigation is currently being conducted to look into the matter. The Delhi Police also released images belonging to the suspects, as and when they were identified via circulated footage.

According to the images that have been released, JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh and several other members of Left-wing student organisations were named, alleged of having been involved in violence on the campus of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Those identified include - Chunchun Kumar, Pankaj Mishra, Aishe Ghosh (JNUSU president), Waskar Vijay, Sucheta Talukraj, Priya Ranjan, Dolan Sawant from the Left student organisations, and Yogendra Bhardwaj and Vikas Patel from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).