Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mahesh Manjrekar's first wife Deepa Mehta passes away, son Satya remembers her in emotional note: 'I miss you Mumma'

Mormon Church shooting: Many injured in Michigan Church attack, shooter neutralised, check details

Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif issues BIG statement on Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan: 'God willing...'

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Jasprit Bumrah dismantles Haris Rauf with yorker, celebrates with cold send-off - Watch

'Zehaan introduces his little brother': Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar name their second son Farwaan, here's what it means

What is ADR? Govt’s new policy to boost patients’ safety, hospitals will now have to...

'If India can play cricket with Pakistan...': Jailed activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife questions amid Ind vs Pak Asia Cup final

Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali issues BIG statement on alleged Pakistan links: 'He praised...'

'Patriots must not watch': Uddhav Thackeray's appeal amid Ind vs Pak Asia Cup clash 2025

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan plays safe, skips 'gun-shot' celebration after scoring fifty

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mahesh Manjrekar's first wife Deepa Mehta passes away, son Satya remembers her in emotional note: 'I miss you Mumma'

Mahesh Manjrekar's first wife Deepa Mehta passes away

Mormon Church shooting: Many injured in Michigan Church attack, shooter neutralised, check details

Grand Blanc Church shooting: Many injured in Michigan Church attack, shooter neu

Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif issues BIG statement on Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan: 'God willing...'

Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif issues BIG statement on Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

HomeIndia

INDIA

Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali issues BIG statement on alleged Pakistan links: 'He praised...'

Gitanjali, a co-founder of the Himalayan Institute of Alternative Learning, said she has not been able to communicate with her husband since he was taken into custody. She further alleged she has not been shown the detention orders since Wangchuk was picked up under the National Security Act.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 28, 2025, 09:03 PM IST

Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali issues BIG statement on alleged Pakistan links: 'He praised...'
Engineer and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Jailed activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo has refuted allegations that he has links with Pakistan, also denying that he embezzled money through his NGOs. She said Wangchuk, 59, has been protesting for years in the "most Gandhian way possible" and that the situation escalated earlier this month due to the actions of security officials. Four people died in clashes during a protest for Ladakh's statehood on September 24, after which Wangchuk was arrested.

What did Gitanjali say on Wangchuk's arrest?

Angmo, who is a co-founder of the Himalayan Institute of Alternative Learning, said she has not been able to communicate with her husband since he was taken into custody. She further alleged she has not been shown the detention orders since Wangchuk was picked up under the stringent National Security Act (NSA). She stated that their visit to Pakistan, which has been highlighted by the police, was purely professional and focused on a climate change event. "We attended a conference organised by the United Nations, and it was on climate change. The glacier on the top of the Himalayas is not going to see whether it's flowing into Pakistan or India," Angmo told news agency PTI. She went on to say that Wangchuk praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi "on stage at the event."

Who is Sonam Wangchuk and why has he been protesting?

Wangchuk, an engineer and innovator, has been holding protests since Ladakh lost its special status after it was carved out of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and declared a separate union territory. The repealing of the special status has affected protections for land rights and tribal areas, key issues in the region. In a statement, Wangchuk had slammed the violence that occurred this week and called off his hunger strike.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
West Bengal's Durga Puja pandal features Donald Trump as demon Mahisasura: 'He back-stabbed India'
West Bengal's Durga Puja pandal features Donald Trump as demon Mahisasura
Mormon Church shooting: Many injured in Michigan Church attack, shooter neutralised, check details
Grand Blanc Church shooting: Many injured in Michigan Church attack, shooter neu
IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 RELEASED at mha.gov.in; get direct LINK here
IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 RELEASED at mha.gov.in; get direct LINK he
Meet Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez's husband, musician who worked with Justin Bieber, Rihanna; has net worth of Rs...
Meet Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez's husband, musician who worked with Justin
Rajat Bedi’s daughter hailed as ‘next Kareena Kapoor’, actor reacts: 'She is thinking of...'
Rajat Bedi’s daughter hailed as ‘next Kareena Kapoor’, actor reacts
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE