Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali issues BIG statement on alleged Pakistan links: 'He praised...'

Gitanjali, a co-founder of the Himalayan Institute of Alternative Learning, said she has not been able to communicate with her husband since he was taken into custody. She further alleged she has not been shown the detention orders since Wangchuk was picked up under the National Security Act.

Jailed activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo has refuted allegations that he has links with Pakistan, also denying that he embezzled money through his NGOs. She said Wangchuk, 59, has been protesting for years in the "most Gandhian way possible" and that the situation escalated earlier this month due to the actions of security officials. Four people died in clashes during a protest for Ladakh's statehood on September 24, after which Wangchuk was arrested.

What did Gitanjali say on Wangchuk's arrest?

Angmo, who is a co-founder of the Himalayan Institute of Alternative Learning, said she has not been able to communicate with her husband since he was taken into custody. She further alleged she has not been shown the detention orders since Wangchuk was picked up under the stringent National Security Act (NSA). She stated that their visit to Pakistan, which has been highlighted by the police, was purely professional and focused on a climate change event. "We attended a conference organised by the United Nations, and it was on climate change. The glacier on the top of the Himalayas is not going to see whether it's flowing into Pakistan or India," Angmo told news agency PTI. She went on to say that Wangchuk praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi "on stage at the event."

Who is Sonam Wangchuk and why has he been protesting?

Wangchuk, an engineer and innovator, has been holding protests since Ladakh lost its special status after it was carved out of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and declared a separate union territory. The repealing of the special status has affected protections for land rights and tribal areas, key issues in the region. In a statement, Wangchuk had slammed the violence that occurred this week and called off his hunger strike.