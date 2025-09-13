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Sonam Wangchuk urges govt to refrain from legal action against protesters: 'Fulfil written promises'

On X, Wangchuk shared a video with the caption, "Back In My Village...But haven't forgotten the causes. With hopes that government will fulfil the remaining promises too."

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Updated : Aug 01, 2026, 01:52 AM IST

Sonam Wangchuk urges govt to refrain from legal action against protesters: 'Fulfil written promises'
Activist Sonam Wangchuk (ANI).
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Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday urged the government to fulfil the written promises made when his hunger strike was called off and refrain from taking legal action against students who participated in protests, while also calling for compensation to the families of students who died by suicide. On X, Wangchuk shared a video with the caption, "Back In My Village...But haven't forgotten the causes. With hopes that government will fulfil the remaining promises too..."

In a shared video, Wangchuk said he had returned to his village and was resting while regaining his energy. He urged the government to act on its commitments and stressed that timely action carries value and respect. Wangchuk said, "Friends, I have returned to my small village. Behind me is the Indus River, and ahead is the setting sun. I am resting here, regaining energy. So, as I mentioned yesterday while returning from Kashmir, I urge the government to fulfil the written promises made when the hunger strike was called off and to refrain from taking legal action against the protesting students. Similarly, I want to remind everyone of the students who committed suicide and the need to provide compensation to their families. The time has come for that. Every action taken on time carries value and respect, so I want to emphasise this."

Wangchuk also defended his remarks praising the Indian Railways and its engineering work in extending the railway line to Kashmir, saying that appreciating good work should not be viewed through a political lens. "Additionally, I spoke yesterday about my pride in the Indian Railways and the engineering project extending the line to Kashmir. Some people were unhappy, thinking I was praising the government. Have we become so narrow-minded? If an Indian department, like ISRO, were to land astronauts on Mars, would we not praise them? The Indian Railways is a national service, built by thousands of engineers and officials. Shouldn't we acknowledge that?", said Sonam.

Calling for a balanced approach to public issues, Wangchuk urged people to speak against wrongdoing while also acknowledging positive developments, irrespective of whether a government is in power or the opposition is in place. "Keep an open mind. Whether in power or opposition, we must build India together. Speak out against what is wrong, but also praise what is right. Don't be a blind follower. Call out wrong as wrong and right as right. Jai Hind," Sonam added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

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