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Sonam Wangchuk says govt assured him it would consider resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan amid protests

In a letter addressed to Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, Sonam Wangchuk said the assurance was given during their visit to him in hospital as they urged the activist to end his hunger strike.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 22, 2026, 06:21 PM IST

Sonam Wangchuk says govt assured him it would consider resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan amid protests
Activist Sonam Wangchuk during his hunger strike at the Jantar Mantar (Photo: ANI).
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Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday (July 22) said that the government had assured him it would consider the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid massive protests by student. In a letter addressed to Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, Wangchuk said the assurance was given during their visit to him in hospital as they urged the activist to end his fast. Wangchuk, a 59-year-old educationist and activist, has been on an indefinite hunger strike for more than three weeks to demand Pradhan's resignation over failures in the Indian education system.

In his letter, Wangchuk said the government had also assured him it would consider "adequate compensation" for the families of students who died by suicide after the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. He has urged the Centre to guarantee that no legal or retaliatory action would be taken against the protesters. Wangchuk added that he would end his fast only if such an assurance is given. Besides, the activist has appealed to the government to hold a meaningful discussion in the Parliament to ensure accountability in education. "I respectfully request an unequivocal assurance from the Government that none of the young protesters will face any punitive or retaliatory legal action for participating in this movement. Their only 'offence' has been to raise their voice for a fair and accountable education system," Wangchuk wrote in the letter, which has been shared on his X account.

Wangchuk said that more than 60 members of parliament (MPs) from across political parties had written to him, urging him to end his hunger strike. "I want to live. I want to return to my students, to education, and to the work that has defined my life. But I cannot do so at the cost of the very young people for whom this movement began," he wrote. Wangchuk described the July 20 Parliament march as peaceful and highlighted the "atrocities and disproportionate use of force" by the police, urging the government to refrain from using excess force against demonstrators. Sonam Wangchuk had started his hunger strike at the Jantar Mantar last month and was forcibly removed by the police on Saturday and shifted to a hospital.

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