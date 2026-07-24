Sonam Wangchuk ends hunger strike after 26 days in presence of union ministers

Wangchuk, a 59-year-old educationist and activist, had begun an indefinite hunger strike on June 28, demanding action over the NEET-UG paper leak scandal, which has led to massive protests across the country.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has ended his hunger strike after 26 days in the presence of union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh. Pictures from the Gurugram hospital where he is admitted showed Wangchuk sipping from a cup. His wife Gitanjali Angmo was also seen alongside him. Wangchuk, a 59-year-old educationist from Ladakh, had begun an indefinite hunger strike on June 28, demanding action over the NEET-UG paper leak scandal, which has led to massive protests across the country.

"I'm grateful and happy to break my fast. Thank you," Wangchuk said. "Gitanjali has always been by my side and my support. I don't want to thank you but express my feelings," he added. Sonam Wangchuk had started his hunger strike at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi nearly four weeks ago, demanding reforms in the education system. On Saturday (July 18), the Delhi Police forcibly removed him from the protest site and shifted him to a government hospital. After a Delhi High Court order, Wangchuk was allowed to move to a hospital of his choice.

The development comes as protests have been raging in Delhi and other cities over irregularities in national-level exams such as the medical entrance test NEET. The student protests are being held under the banner of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) -- a group that began as an online satirical campaign nearly two months ago. The CJP had launched a sit-in protest at the Jantar Mantar in mid-June. On Monday, tens of thousands of protesters marched towards the Parliament as violent clashes erupted between the police and the demonstrators.

Meanwhile, the government has said that it is ready for dialogue with the protesting students, offering discussions at JP Nadda's residence. But the CJP has insisted that the talks should take place either at the Jantar Mantar or at a neutral venue. "We have always said we are ready for talks. It would be good if the issue is resolved through dialogue," the group's chief spokesperson Saurav Das told reporters on Thursday.