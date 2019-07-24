Activist Gautam Navlakha was liaising with Hizbul on behalf of Naxals, says Pune Police

On Wednesday, Pune Police claimed in Bombay High Court that activist Gautam Navlakha was liaising with the terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen on behalf of Maoists groups.

The information reportedly appeared in one of the letters written by Sai Baba.

A division bench of justices Ranjit More and Bharati Dangre, meanwhile, extended protection from arrest granted to Navlakha till further orders.

Navlakah, along with other activists are facing case for their alleged links to Naxals. Navlakha had moved court seeking to quash the FIR against him.

Aruna Pai, Pune Police’s counsel said documents recovered from laptops of co-accused Rona Wilson and Surendra Gadling showed that Navlakha and various Naxal groups he was associated with had conducted ‘bilateral talks’ with Hizbul leaders.

"He (Navlakha) has been liaising with banned terrorist organisations including Hizbul Mujahideen since 2011," she claimed. Pai further alleged that between 2011 and 2014, Navlakha was in touch with Kashmiri separatist leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Shakil Bakshi.

Navlakha was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and other offences. On July 5, the high court had granted him interim protection from arrest till July 23. On Wednesday, it was extended till further orders. While Navlakha's lawyer Yug Chaudhary denied all the charges, Pai contended that protection from arrest was coming in the way of investigation.

According to Pune police, inflammatory speeches at Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, led to violence near the Bhima Koregaon war memorial in Pune district the next day, and the Parishad had been supported by Maoists.

With inputs from Zee Media