Anna Hazare appeals to govt over Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike: 'Should not test his limits'

Hazare's comment came after the Delhi Police shifted Wangchuk from the protest site to a hospital -- a move slammed by his supporters. Wangchuk had been protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak scandal.

Social activist Anna Hazare has appealed to the central government to hold talks with educationist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike to demand the union education minister's resignation. Hazare's comment came after the Delhi Police shifted 59-year-old Wangchuk from the protest site to a hospital -- a move slammed by his supporters. Wangchuk had been protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak and other issues engulfing the Indian education system.

Speaking to the news agency PTI, Hazare said: "The government should not test his limits. Say yes or no (to his demands), but what is wrong in holding discussions?" Back in 2011, Anna Hazare himself had gone on a hunger strike in Delhi demanding the anti-corruption Lokpal Act, which had rocked the Congress-led central government. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also took birth on the back on that movement.

Earlier in the day, officials of the Delhi Police shifted Wangchuk from the Jantar Mantar to the state-run Safdarjung Hospital on health grounds. The police said that the shifting was done in compliance with the Delhi High Court's directions, which had asked the authorities to ensure Wangchuk received proper medical care. "As per high court orders and on expert medical advice, due to the deteriorating health condition of Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

The protests at the Jantar Mantar are taking place under the banner of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) -- an outfit that began as an online satirical campaign. On Saturday, the CJP rejected the police's claims, saying there was no significant deterioration in Wangchuk's health condition before he was taken away. The group has accused the BJP-led government of trying to suppress the protest movement. Meanwhile, Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo has said that the activist continues to be on hunger strike and asserted that a planned protest march to the Parliament on Monday would go ahead irrespective of his condition. "Even if Sonam can't join the march, I will represent him and lead that march, and it will happen on Monday as planned. It's not that just because they've forcibly brought Sonam here, they can stop it," she said.