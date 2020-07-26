Active cases of COVID-19 in Noida falls below 800, recovery rate nears 83%

Headlines

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's Ramayana to go on floors in 2024, Yash allotted 15 days for Nitesh Tiwari's film: Report

Wordle 837 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 4

Sachin Tendulkar named ICC global ambassador for cricket World Cup 2023

DNA TV Show: Back-to-back earthquakes jolt Nepal, rattle Delhi NCR; Know most dangerous zones

'Coming soon...': Railways minister shares inner look of Vande Bharat sleeper coaches; see pics here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 837 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 4

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's Ramayana to go on floors in 2024, Yash allotted 15 days for Nitesh Tiwari's film: Report

Sachin Tendulkar named ICC global ambassador for cricket World Cup 2023

2023 ODI World Cup: Current ODI rankings of all 10 teams

8 Famous waterparks in India

7 Best detective movies to watch on Netflix

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Ammy Virk, Binnu Dhillon Talk About Sonam Bajwa’s Wedding, Say They Will Handle The 'Bar' | Part 2

Rahul Gandhi At Golden Temple For 'Sewa;' Cuts Vegetables, Engages In Other Volunteer Services

Gaddi Jaandi Ae Chalaangaan Maardi: Ammy, Binnu, Jasmin And Mahi Talk About Their Film | Part 1

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's Ramayana to go on floors in 2024, Yash allotted 15 days for Nitesh Tiwari's film: Report

Akshay Kumar recalls his interaction with late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill before Mission Raniganj: 'He was so...'

Rochelle Rao, Keith Sequeira are blessed with a baby girl, couple says 'we're on cloud nine'

HomeIndia

India

Active cases of COVID-19 in Noida falls below 800, recovery rate nears 83%

The last time the district had less than 800 active cases was on June 30 (776) and June 29 (756).

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2020, 09:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In some positive news amidst the doom and gloom of the pandemic, active cases in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar falls below the 800-mark after almost a month, according to official data.

Data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department shows that the number of active cases stood at 773 as 4,748 people in total tested positive for the deadly virus. The recovery rate improved from 79.79 per cent on Saturday to 82.87 per cent on Sunday.

The official records also show that there have been no COVID-19 related deaths in Gautam Buddh Nagar since July 20, official records showed.

The district has so far recorded 40 COVID-19 deaths.

The last time the district had less than 800 active cases was on June 30 (776) and June 29 (756).

On Saturday, 225 patients were discharged, the highest for any district in the state.

India has witnessed a huge single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 48,661 cases reported on Sunday, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With these fresh cases, India's coronavirus cases tally has gone up to 13,85,522, out of which there are 4,67,882 active cases and 8,85,577 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

The death toll has gone up to 32,063 with 705 fatalities reported since Saturday.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani-backed Dunzo in trouble? Co-founder to exit Rs 6660 crore firm, know controversy

Meet businessman who became founder at 17, now chairman of Rs 30,000 crore firm

Tamil Nadu: Hundreds of teachers protest for equal pay, permanent jobs

Ravi Shastri names team India's X-factor in ICC World Cup 2023, he's not Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

'Largest' Ambedkar statue outside India to be unveiled on Oct 14, know where

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE