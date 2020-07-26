Active cases of COVID-19 in Noida falls below 800, recovery rate nears 83%

The last time the district had less than 800 active cases was on June 30 (776) and June 29 (756).

In some positive news amidst the doom and gloom of the pandemic, active cases in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar falls below the 800-mark after almost a month, according to official data.

Data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department shows that the number of active cases stood at 773 as 4,748 people in total tested positive for the deadly virus. The recovery rate improved from 79.79 per cent on Saturday to 82.87 per cent on Sunday.

The official records also show that there have been no COVID-19 related deaths in Gautam Buddh Nagar since July 20, official records showed.

The district has so far recorded 40 COVID-19 deaths.

On Saturday, 225 patients were discharged, the highest for any district in the state.

India has witnessed a huge single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 48,661 cases reported on Sunday, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With these fresh cases, India's coronavirus cases tally has gone up to 13,85,522, out of which there are 4,67,882 active cases and 8,85,577 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

The death toll has gone up to 32,063 with 705 fatalities reported since Saturday.