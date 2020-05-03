ACP leads 'peace rally' in West Bengal, hundreds flout lockdown norms

In a shocking development, a huge rally was taken out in West Bengal's Howrah city, violating government's lockdown orders. The rally was led by Howrah Police’s Assistant Commissioner Aloke Dasgupta himself.

Taken out a Tikiapara, which was recently in the news as people in the area attacked the corona warriors, also saw the participation on local leaders belonging to the ruling TMC.

While police maintains that it was a peace rally and a confidence-building measure, people can be seen violating the lockdown & some of them are without masks.

No person in the rally was seen in the rally maintaining social distance.

The Bharatiya Janata Party condemned the development and raised questions on why the police not just allowed but also led an amidst the lockdown.

The senior officer from Howrah City Police asking people to maintain social distance while a huge gathering stayed in front of him.

Videos of the rally surfaced on the internet soon after showing people in violating social distancing and lockdown norms with some even marching alongside the senior cop without wearing face masks.

Here is the video:

At least 41 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours in West Bengal, taking the total number of active cases to 665. Two deaths due have also been reported, taking the total deaths to 50 in the state.