ACKO Drive, the digital car-buying platform, has been making waves in the Indian automotive sector since its launch in April 2019. With a focus on leveraging technology, the company aims to streamline vehicle purchases and eliminate traditional inefficiencies in the market.

Strategic Growth and Partnerships

Starting with 80 dealer partners in Bangalore, ACKO Drive has rapidly expanded its footprint across India. The company ventured into Hyderabad in 2022 and Ahmedabad in 2024, now operating across more than 12 major cities. This expansion ensures that customers nationwide have access to a seamless car-buying experience.

To enhance customer choices, ACKO Drive has partnered with leading used-car platforms such as Spinny and Cars24. Additionally, collaborations with major banks provide customers with accessible financing options, making vehicle ownership more convenient than ever.

Simplifying the Car Buying Experience

Traditionally, purchasing a car in India involved numerous dealership visits, complex loan applications, and extensive paperwork. ACKO Drive’s digital platform consolidates these steps into a single, user-friendly interface, allowing customers to compare car models, evaluate financing options, and calculate loan amounts—all from the comfort of their homes.

By reducing the need for physical dealership visits, ACKO Drive is redefining how consumers approach car purchases, making the process more efficient and transparent.

Commitment to Transparency and Efficiency

Transparency is at the core of ACKO Drive’s business model. The platform provides comprehensive details about vehicle specifications, loan terms, and insurance policies, empowering customers to make informed decisions. Additionally, digital tools replace traditional paperwork, streamlining loan applications and documentation for a hassle-free experience.

Future Roadmap and Innovation

As India’s automotive sector undergoes digital transformation, ACKO Drive plans to expand its operations further, reaching new cities and introducing enhanced platform features. The company aims to lead innovation in the digital automotive retail space, aligning with the growing consumer preference for online-first car-buying solutions.

ACKO Drive’s success underscores a significant shift towards digital adoption in car retail, setting a new benchmark for convenience and efficiency in the industry.