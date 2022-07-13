Acid attack in Odisha: 36-year-old woman hospitalised with severe burn injuries in Cuttack

Picture: File Photo

A woman was seriously injured after some unidentified miscreants allegedly hurled acid on her in Odisha's Cuttack district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at Nuapatana village under Tigiria police station area in Cuttack district at around 4 am when the 36-year-old woman was on her morning walk, the police said.

After verification of the CCTV footage, the police said that the woman was found running on the streets alone. It was not ascertained how many people were involved in the acid attack incident.

She was admitted to a local hospital with severe burn injuries and later shifted to SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack.

Approximately 50 per cent of her body is assumed to have been burnt in the acid attack, the police said.

The victim from her hospital bed told reporters that four persons hurled acid at her as soon as she stepped out of her house. The miscreants fled the spot after the attack.

