Acharya Pundrik Goswami celebrates Tirobhav Mahotsav of Shri Gopal Bhatt Goswami at Vrindavan

On the special occasion of Tirobhav Maha-Mahotsav of Shri Gopalbhatta Goswami Pad today, Shri Manmadhav Gaudiya Vaishnav Acharya Pundrik Goswami explains us what is the Tirobhav Mahotsav and why it is so special in Vrindavan

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 04:57 PM IST

On the special occasion of Tirobhav Maha-Mahotsav of Shri Gopalbhatta Goswami Pad today, Shri Manmadhav Gaudiya Vaishnav Acharya Pundrik Goswami explains us what is the Tirobhav Mahotsav and why it is so special in Vrindavan.

He explains that Tirobhav means being ‘Adrishya’, that is being in soul and power but not able to be seen. It is celebrated when Shri Gopal Bhatt Goswami ji took his Samadhi.

Shri Gopalbhatta Goswami is the second among the six Goswamis of Shri Gaudiya. He is named Shri Annag Manjari in Brajleela, the gopi who was very dear to Lalita Devi and especially Vishakha ji. Some also call him Shrigunmanjari.

He appeared in Samvat 1557 in the house of Sri Venkat Bhatt in Belagundi village situated on the Kaveri in Srirang Kshetra. In Samvat 1568, Sriman Mahaprabhu came to Rang Kshetra while traveling south. Seeing Lord Ranganath there, he fell in love and danced in his devotion. When Sri Venkatabhatta visited Shri Mahaprabhu, he got deeply impressed with Shri Mahaprabhu’s devotion so much so that he became Shri Mahaprabhu’s devotee.

When Chaturmasya (according to the Hindu calendar) came, Sri Venkat ji humbly requested Sriman Mahaprabhu – “Lord! Please stay in my house till Chaturmasya and bless us by reciting Shri Krishna-Katha.” Sri Mahaprabhu accepted his request and stayed there for four months. His daily routine was- Kaveri bath, Shrirang darshan, and Sankirtan singing in love with Krishna. Crores of people went crazy in the name of Shri Krishna after seeing Shri Mahaprabhu there.

 At the time of Prabhu's stay in Sri Venkatabhatta's house, Shri Gopal Bhatta was a child of 11 years. In those days, he had the good fortune of doing all kinds of service to Shri Mahaprabhu and receiving his infinite grace.

After the departure of Shri Mahaprabhu, Shri Gopal Bhatt ji took initiation from his father's younger brother -Shri Prabodhanand ji, and started studying the scriptures.

Shri Gopalbhatta was so influenced and attracted to Shri Mahaprabhu that he became eager to go to Sri Vrindavan. At last, after the death of his parents, Shri Bhatt ji left everything and went towards Vrindavan. Here, Shri Roop and Shri Sanatan both embraced Shri Gopal with love and gave shelter to him.

After living under the Keli Kadamba between Shriradhakund-Shyamkund for a few days, Shri Gopalbhatt continued to do bhajan-sadhana at Kishori-kund near Jawat. Shripad Roop-Sanatan sent a letter to Shriman Mahaprabhu in Neelachal informing him about the arrival of Shri Gopalbhatta ji in Vrindavan. Shri Mahaprabhu Ji was very pleased and sent his ‘Dor’, ‘Kopin’, ‘Bahirvas’ and ‘Aasan’ as prasad to Shri Gopal Bhatt, which is still preserved in the temple of Shriradharaman ji.

After some time Shri Gopal Bhatt set out on a journey to propagate pure devotion in North India. One day while taking a bath on the Gandaki river, twelve small and big Shaligram stones slipped into his hands. He took them and returned to Braj.

While traveling to Vrindavan, a wealthy man-Seth ji presented many types of valuable clothes-jewelry, etc. to all the deities in Vrindavan. He gave clothes and ornaments to Shri Gopal Bhattji, but how to make Shrishaligram ji wear them? Thinking about this, he could not sleep the whole night.

When he woke up in the morning, there was no place for his surprise! As he saw his Shaligram stones, he saw that Shri Shaligram ji had turned into a  beautiful Krishna idol playing flute known as the ‘Tribhang Lalit Dwibhuj Murlidhar Madhur Murti Shri Vrajkishore’, sitting in the dark form. Shree Goswami got emotional and adorned his deity with unique adornments. He called Shree Roop Sanatan and all the gurus and together everyone organized the ‘Shriradharamanlal's Prakatya Mahotsav’.

This idol of Shri Radharaman Lal ji is served by Goswami Samaj in Shri Radharaman Dev Temple today in Vrindavan and along with it other Shaligram rocks served by Shri Gopal Bhatt ji are also installed in the temple. On Vaishakh Purnima of 1599 Shri Radharaman ji appeared from Shaligram Shila.

Although Shriradharaman ji's Deity is only twelve fingers long, its darshans are still very attractive. Shri Mukharvind of Shriradharaman Deity is similar to "Govind Dev Ji", the chest is similar to "Shri Gopinath" and the lotus feet are similar to "Madan Mohan Ji". By seeing them, the fruit of seeing all three idols is obtained simultaneously.

In this way, by helping many Vaishnava scriptures and propagating the devotional principles of Sriman Mahaprabhu, by making many people blessed by Diksha-education, on Shravan Krishna Panchami of Samvat 1643, i.e. on this very day, Shri Gopal Bhatt Goswami entered the eternal pastimes. The darshan of his holy samadhi is now built in Shriradharaman Ghera, in the background of the manifestation place of his Shri Shriradharaman Lal ji.

 

 

 

 

(Above mentioned article is consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)

