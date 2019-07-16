Trending#

World Cup 2019

Kabir Singh

Virat Kohli

Narendra Modi

Rohit Sharma

  1. Home
  2. India


Acharya Dev Vrat is new Gujarat Governor

Vrat, who was the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, has been credited for taking concrete steps against a number of social evils, including drug abuse there.


Acharya Dev Vrat

, Twitter

Share

Written By

Source

DNA

Updated: Jul 16, 2019, 05:30 AM IST

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday appointed Acharya Dev Vrat as the 20th Governor of Gujarat. Vrat succeeds Om Prakash Kohli, whose five-year term expired recently.

Vrat, who was the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, has been credited for taking concrete steps against a number of social evils, including drug abuse there. Vrat has previously served as the principal of a gurukul, run by Arya Pratinidhi Sabha of Rohtak in Kurukshetra. He completed his post-graduation in Hindi from Panjab University in 1984. He has been associated with campaigns against female foeticide and ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’.

close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox