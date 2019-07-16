Acharya Dev Vrat is new Gujarat Governor

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday appointed Acharya Dev Vrat as the 20th Governor of Gujarat. Vrat succeeds Om Prakash Kohli, whose five-year term expired recently.

Vrat, who was the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, has been credited for taking concrete steps against a number of social evils, including drug abuse there. Vrat has previously served as the principal of a gurukul, run by Arya Pratinidhi Sabha of Rohtak in Kurukshetra. He completed his post-graduation in Hindi from Panjab University in 1984. He has been associated with campaigns against female foeticide and ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’.