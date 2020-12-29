Ace car designer Dilip Chhabria arrested by Mumbai Police in cheating case

Mumbai Police on Monday arrested acclaimed car designer Dilip Chhabria in an alleged cheating and forgery case.

A team of the Crime Intelligence Unit of Mumbai Crime Branch nabbed Chhabria following a complaint of cheating and forgery and also seized one of his luxury cars. The car is currently parked at the Mumbai Police headquarters.

Dilip Chhabria, who is the owner of car modification studio 'DC', was booked under sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120 (B) and 34 of the Indian Penal code.

A complaint was registered around 10 days ago accusing him of various charges after which the CIU action came.

While the police is yet to reveal more details about the case, sources said that few other people have also been arrested in connection with this case.

More details to follow.