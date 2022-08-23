'Accusing doctors as if they were killers': Supreme Court pulls up Baba Ramdev on ads against allopathy

Baba Ramdev - File Photo

While noting that Baba Ramdev popularised Yoga, the Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled him up in connection with advertisements attempting to discredit allopathy and its practicing doctors amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and asked the Centre to restrain him.

“He can tell greatness about his system. Why should he accuse all the doctors, allopathy, every system of medicine… Ultimately, we respect him. He popularised Yoga. We all used to go to his programmes and watch Yoga. But he should not criticise the other systems. What is the guarantee that the Ayurveda or whatever system he is following will cure all the diseases? And the type of advertisements, accusing all the doctors, as if they are killers…,” Chief Justice of India N V Ramana said.

When informed about Ramdev`s advertisement in the media against allopathy, the CJI-led bench also comprising Justices Hima Kohli and C.T. Ravikumar, said: "Why is Baba Ramdev accusing allopathy doctors? He popularised Yoga. That is good. But he should not criticise other systems."

The bench was hearing a plea by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) accusing Ramdev of carrying out a smear campaign against modern medicine and vaccination.

The counsel appearing for the Indian Medical Association (IMA) pointed at the advertisements, where Ramdev had made disparaging statements against allopathy. He added that representations were made to the authorities but there was no response, and citing advertisements, the counsel added that `they say that doctors were taking allopathy, but still they died due to Covid`. "If this goes on unabated...then it will cause serious prejudice to us," said advocate Prabhas Bajaj, representing the IMA.

The Chief Justice told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, to take instructions on misleading advertisements by Patanjali. He emphasized Ramdev must exercise restraint while abusing modern medicine systems, like allopathy.

The bench asked Mehta, how can Ramdev and Patanjali allege through advertisements in the media that allopathic doctors are killers? The bench said, "What is this?...It is better the Centre restrains him."

After hearing the arguments, the top court sought Centre`s response on the plea by IMA alleging a smear campaign against the Covid-19 vaccination drive and modern medicine.