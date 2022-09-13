Search icon
Video: 3 killed as loaded trailer loses balance and crushes car in Punjab

Punjab: Police have registered a case against the driver of the trailer under several charges including rash driving.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 04:37 PM IST

Video: 3 killed as loaded trailer loses balance and crushes car in Punjab
Road accident (Screengrab from the CCTV footage of the incident)

In a tragic accident, three members of a family were killed after a loaded trailer lost balance and fell on the car they were in. The accident took place at Punjab's Behram on the national highway connecting Phagwara and Chandigarh and was captured by a CCTV camera.

The video shows the loaded trailer taking a sudden turn without slowing down and losing its balance. The trailer blocks the way of two cars coming from Phagwara; one of them is crushed and the other has a narrow escape. A couple and their son were in the crushed car and died on the spot. Three passengers in the other were injured.

Watch the video here:

Police have registered a case against Major Singh, the driver of the trailer, under several charges, including rash driving.

