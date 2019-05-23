Accept people's decision, but people had their doubts about EVMs: Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said that he accepts people's decision but added that "this is also a fact that people had their doubts about EVMs".

"I accept people's decision but this is also a fact that people had their doubts about EVMs. Congress had performed really well in Rajiv Gandhi's time but nobody doubted elections then. Same when Atal Bihari Vajpayee won," he told the media here.

As per the latest trends, the ruling BJP is storming back to power with a comfortable majority on its own for the second consecutive time and is set to cross the 300-mark along with its allies in the Lok Sabha.

The BJP, whose campaign was spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on muscular nationalism and a strident anti-Congress plank, was leading in 292 seats, 20 seats more than the halfway mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha. Its allies Shiv Sena (20), JD-U (16) and Lok Janshakti Party (6) were also doing well in Maharashtra and Bihar.