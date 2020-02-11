'Accept mandate': BJP concedes defeat in Delhi, congratulates Kejriwal

Taking the defeat in the polls on his chin, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari said on Tuesday that he accepted the mandate of the people of Delhi as he congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal.

"I thank the people of Delhi. I thank our party workers for their hard work, they've done a lot. I accept the mandate of people of Delhi and congratulate Arvind Kejriwal. I hope he'll perform well as per the expectations of the people," Tiwari said.

He further reassured the BJP party workers to "not be disheartened" about the results, citing that the party's vote percentage has increased compared to the 2015 assembly elections.

"We couldn't perform well, we'll evaluate this. Sometimes we get discouraged when results are not as per our expectations but I would like to tell our workers to not be disheartened...Compared to 2015 our winning percentage has increased," Tiwari said.

The trends on Tuesday indicated that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to stage a comeback in Delhi with a resounding majority yet again.

According to the election trends at 5:00 PM, BJP is currently leading in only 6 seats, while, Aam Aadmi Party is leading in 42 seats. AAP has managed to win 21 seats, BJP managed to win only one.

Meanwhile, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal thanked the people of Delhi for reposing the faith in him and his party for the third time.

"This is the victory of the people who consider me as their son and voted for us," Kejriwal said, thanking the people of the national capital.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal at the party office said, "Dilli walon ghazab kar diya aap logon ne! I love you."

The AAP chief was addressing his party workers in New Delhi on this day.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had won 67 seats in the 70-member assembly in 2015 assembly elections, defying all expectations. Congress failed to open its account in the assembly and the BJP was able to win three seats.

Tight security arrangements have also been put in place at various centres across the national capital with strong rooms storing the EVMs placed under three-layer security.

There are 672 candidates -- 593 men and 79 women - in the fray for 70 seats of Delhi assembly.

There are 13 rounds of counting and postal ballots will be counted first and EVMs will be opened only after the counting of ballots.