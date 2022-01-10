Accelerate vaccination drive for teens, surveil high-risk areas: PM Modi during COVID-19 review meeting

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country over the last few days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a review meeting regarding the COVID-19 situation with multiple high-level officials from states and the Centre.

During the COVID-19 review meeting, PM Modi discusses the current status of the pandemic in our country and also talked about how the number of cases in India can be reduced, laying focus on the nationwide vaccination drive.

PM Modi, during the meeting, urged the officials to ramp up the vaccination drive for teenagers and keep the same under ‘mission mode’. He also asked state officials to ensure adequate health facilities at the district level amid the current COVID-19 surge.

The prime minister said during the high-level meeting that intensive containment and active surveillance should continue in clusters reporting higher COVID-19 cases and required technical support be provided to states reporting higher cases presently.

As reported by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Modi will soon hold a meeting with the chief ministers of states to discuss state-specific scenarios, best practices, and the public health response. He also discusses the need to focus on non-COVID health services all the while dealing with the pandemic.

Officials present at the meeting further told PM Modi that 31 percent of teenagers in the age group of 15-18 have been vaccinated with the first jab of the COVID-19 shot since the vaccination drive started on January 3 this year.

Meanwhile, PM Modi thanked and conveyed his gratitude to the frontline workers and healthcare workers for working relentlessly during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to reports, NITI Aayog, Health Ministry, Ministry of Home Affairs, and members of the COVID-19 Task Force were present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, India, on Sunday, reported as many as 1,59,632 fresh COVID-19 cases, leading to one of the highest surges in the number of cases in almost a year. The Omicron tally in the country has also reached 3623, with the highest number of cases in Maharashtra and Delhi.