ABVP, AISA students clash during Article 370 seminar in Jawaharlal Nehru University

A scuffle broke out between the members of All India Students Association (AISA) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Thursday in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) during a seminar by Union Minister Jitendra Singh on abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh, delivering a lecture on ‘Abrogation of Article 370: Peace, Stability and Development in Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh’, called the partition of India the outcome of personal ambitions of Jawaharlal Nehru and Muhammad Ali Jinnah, adding that the common man was not in favour of the decision. Calling the partition a Nehruvian blunder, Singh asserted that if the step was not taken then the history of the Indian subcontinent would have been different. Speaking on the topic, he said, “I think if students have curiosity in their mind then it’s just their enthusiasm.”

Following the scuffle ABVP JNU member, Saurabh Sharma, said, “We want to have a discussion on benefits of abrogation of Article 370 but few elements are here in JNU that doesn’t want it to happen.” The ABVP also said, “As the talk was about to start communist and BAPSA prevalent in the campus raised slogans against India and slogans that were pro-Pakistan in nature.