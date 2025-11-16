'Abused, hit with chappal': Here's what Rohini Acharya said after quitting politics, 'disowning' family

Goodbye Zarine Khan: Sanjay Khan, Sussanne Khan and family perform asthi visarjan of late actress, Zayed Khan cries inconsolbly | Watch
INDIA
A day after the Mahagathbandhan's poll rout in the Bihar assembly elections 2025, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya, on Saturday, i.e., November 15, announced her decision to quit politics and 'disown' the family.
In an unprecedented post on 'X', Acharya attributed her decision to RJD leaders and her brother Tejashwi Yadav's close aides, Sanjay Yadav and Rameez. "I am quitting politics and I am disowning my family… This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do, and I am taking all the blame."
Acharya's decision comes after the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan's poll debacle in Bihar, as the BJP-led NDA saw a sweeping majority with 204 seats in the 243-member assembly. Meanwhile, the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, the Congress is a part of, saw a humiliating drubbing as it could not even cross the 50 mark.
Hours after dropping the post on 'X', Rohini interacted with journalists at Patna Airport before boarding a flight to Delhi. "I don't have a family. You should go and ask Tejashwi Yadav, Sanjay Yadav, and Rameez. They are the ones who threw me out of the family," she alleged.
"The whole nation is asking why the party failed like this. When you name Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, you are thrown out of the house, disgraced, abused, and even hit with a chappal (slipper)," she said, as quoted by news agency ANI.