'Abused, hit with chappal': Here's what Rohini Acharya said after quitting politics, 'disowning' family

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Goodbye Zarine Khan: Sanjay Khan, Sussanne Khan and family perform asthi visarjan of late actress, Zayed Khan cries inconsolbly | Watch

Viral Video: Akon faces harassment during his Bengaluru concert, here's what happened - WATCH

Not Rajesh Khanna, but this actress was called India's first superstar, born in red-light area, her fan mortgaged horse to watch her film 22 times, she is...

BIG Blow to India: Shubman Gill likely to MISS 1st Test vs South Africa due to...

Ukraine War Update: Russian attacks kill nine in latest strike

Srinagar Blast Update: Explosion at Nowgam police station slows progress of terror module investigation

Big Update on Noida International Airport: Ratan Tata’s company reveals Jewar airport to begin flight operations by…, check details here

'People rejected poison of caste division': PM Modi on Bihar election results

'Nothing came out of Operation Sindoor': Farooq Abdullah says India, Pakistan should improve ties

Varanasi first look reactions: Fans praise SS Rajamouli for 'humongous scale', blending Dharma with 'mind-bending visuals', call it 'global blockbuster'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Goodbye Zarine Khan: Sanjay Khan, Sussanne Khan and family perform asthi visarjan of late actress, Zayed Khan cries inconsolbly | Watch

Goodbye Zarine Khan: Sanjay Khan, Sussanne Khan, family perform asthi visarjan

Big Update on Noida International Airport: Ratan Tata’s company reveals Jewar airport to begin flight operations by…, check details here

Big Update on Noida International Airport: Ratan Tata’s company reveals Jewar ai

Varanasi first look reactions: Fans praise SS Rajamouli for 'humongous scale', blending Dharma with 'mind-bending visuals', call it 'global blockbuster'

Varanasi first look reactions: Fans praise SS Rajamouli for 'humongous scale'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sunny Deol's luxurious lifestyle: Take sneak peek into Gadar actor's Rs 150 crore Mumbai houses, Rs 8 crore Manali farmhouse, lavish UK mansion

Sunny Deol's Rs 150 crore Mumbai houses, Rs 8 crore Manali farmhouse

From Ravindra Jadeja to Sanju Samson: Biggest and most shocking trades ahead of IPL 2026 auction

From Ravindra Jadeja to Sanju Samson: Biggest and most shocking trades ahead of

From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: Top 10 players retained by each franchise ahead of IPL 2026 auction

From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: Top 10 players retained by each franchise ahea

HomeIndia

INDIA

'Abused, hit with chappal': Here's what Rohini Acharya said after quitting politics, 'disowning' family

A day after the Mahagathbandhan's poll rout in the Bihar assembly elections 2025, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya, on Saturday, i.e., November 15, announced her decision to quit politics and 'disown' the family.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 16, 2025, 08:14 AM IST

'Abused, hit with chappal': Here's what Rohini Acharya said after quitting politics, 'disowning' family
Image credit: AICC/file
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A day after the Mahagathbandhan's poll rout in the Bihar assembly elections 2025, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya, on Saturday, i.e., November 15, announced her decision to quit politics and 'disown' the family. 

In an unprecedented post on 'X', Acharya attributed her decision to RJD leaders and her brother Tejashwi Yadav's close aides, Sanjay Yadav and Rameez. "I am quitting politics and I am disowning my family… This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do, and I am taking all the blame."

 

Acharya's decision comes after the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan's poll debacle in Bihar, as the BJP-led NDA saw a sweeping majority with 204 seats in the 243-member assembly. Meanwhile, the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, the Congress is a part of, saw a humiliating drubbing as it could not even cross the 50 mark.

'Insulted, hit with Chappal'  

Hours after dropping the post on 'X', Rohini interacted with journalists at Patna Airport before boarding a flight to Delhi. "I don't have a family. You should go and ask Tejashwi Yadav, Sanjay Yadav, and Rameez. They are the ones who threw me out of the family," she alleged.

"The whole nation is asking why the party failed like this. When you name Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, you are thrown out of the house, disgraced, abused, and even hit with a chappal (slipper)," she said, as quoted by news agency ANI. 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Abused, hit with chappal': Here's what Rohini Acharya said after quitting politics, 'disowning' family
'Abused, hit with chappal': Here's what Rohini Acharya said after quitting
Goodbye Zarine Khan: Sanjay Khan, Sussanne Khan and family perform asthi visarjan of late actress, Zayed Khan cries inconsolbly | Watch
Goodbye Zarine Khan: Sanjay Khan, Sussanne Khan, family perform asthi visarjan
Viral Video: Akon faces harassment during his Bengaluru concert, here's what happened - WATCH
Viral Video: Akon faces harassment during his Bengaluru concert, here's what hap
Not Rajesh Khanna, but this actress was called India's first superstar, born in red-light area, her fan mortgaged horse to watch her film 22 times, she is...
Not Rajesh Khanna, but this actress was called India's first superstar, she is..
BIG Blow to India: Shubman Gill likely to MISS 1st Test vs South Africa due to...
BIG Blow to India: Shubman Gill likely to MISS 1st Test vs South Africa due to..
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Sunny Deol's luxurious lifestyle: Take sneak peek into Gadar actor's Rs 150 crore Mumbai houses, Rs 8 crore Manali farmhouse, lavish UK mansion
Sunny Deol's Rs 150 crore Mumbai houses, Rs 8 crore Manali farmhouse
From Ravindra Jadeja to Sanju Samson: Biggest and most shocking trades ahead of IPL 2026 auction
From Ravindra Jadeja to Sanju Samson: Biggest and most shocking trades ahead of
From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: Top 10 players retained by each franchise ahead of IPL 2026 auction
From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: Top 10 players retained by each franchise ahea
IPL 2026 Auction: How much money left with each franchise after Retention?
IPL 2026 Auction: How much money left with each franchise after Retention?
Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty shared THIS movie title, one became blockbuster, another one termed ultimate disaster, but later earned..., it is...
Amitabh, Mithun shared THIS movie title, one became blockbuster, another one...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE