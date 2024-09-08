Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to join business forum in Mumbai today, will meet PM Modi during visit

Twitter
'India can play big role in resolving Russia-Ukraine conflict': Italian PM Giorgia Meloni after meeting Zelenskyy

Manipur on the boil again, 5 killed in fresh violence in Jiribam, CM Biren Singh meets governor L Acharya

Meet man who once lived in slum, sold milk, books on street, is now worth Rs 20830 crore, is one of richest Indian in...

From Radha Vambu to Falguni Nayar: Meet India's top 10 self-made woman billionaires

Grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia, guests include...

Meet man who once lived in slum, sold milk, books on street, is now worth Rs 20830 crore, is one of richest Indian in...

Jawa 42 FJ vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Price, engine, specs compared

Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola Electric set to challenge Mahindra, Bajaj as his company plans to launch…

8 stunning images of space captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope

Salman, Aamir, Kareena, Saif, Kiara, Sidharth at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

8 foods that detoxify kidneys

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh's Tenure

Police says Renukaswamy asked Darshan's partner Pavithra Gowda to have 'secret live-in' relationship with him for Rs...

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

Film on 'harsh realities' of rape-murder at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College announced, it is directed by...

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to join business forum in Mumbai today, will meet PM Modi during visit

On September 9, the Crown Prince will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hold discussions on a wide range of areas of bilateral cooperation.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 08, 2024, 06:19 AM IST

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to join business forum in Mumbai today, will meet PM Modi during visit
(Image source: ANI)
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be on an official visit to India on September 9-10 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This would be the first visit of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to India as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. He will be accompanied by several Ministers from the UAE government and a business delegation, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday.

On September 9, the Crown Prince will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hold discussions on a wide range of areas of bilateral cooperation. He is also scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu. He will also visit Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. On September 10, the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince will visit Mumbai to participate in a Business Forum, in which business leaders from both countries will participate. "India and UAE share historically close and friendly ties.

In recent years, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and UAE has deepened in a wide range of areas, including political, trade, investment, connectivity, energy, technology, education, and culture," the MEA stated. "The Crown Prince's visit will further reinforce strong India-UAE bilateral relations and open avenues for partnership in new and emerging areas," it added. In February this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited UAE. He held discussions with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the India-UAE bilateral relationship and witnessed the exchange of eight agreements. PM Modi and President Al Nahyan welcomed the MoU for creation of an intergovernmental framework between India and the UAE on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC), which reflected the lead taken by the UAE and India in furthering regional connectivity.

The two leaders further endorsed the efforts from both sides to strengthen the strong economic and commercial cooperation and explore new areas of collaboration. They welcomed the strong growth witnessed in the UAE-India trade relations since the entry into force of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) During his visit, PM Modi inaugurated the majestic Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, UAE. He also addressed the Indian diaspora at event titled 'Ahlan Modi'.


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Himachal Rains: IMD predicts flash floods in 3 districts, 47 roads closed due traffic

Meet actress, who worked for 17 hours straight on toxic sets, her mental health was affected, left industry, is now...

This city is all set to get India's fastest metro train service; check route, timeline, distance, top speed and more

Meet man, who was forced into child marriage at 11, cracked NEET exam with AIR...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 shubh muhurat: Check city wise puja timings, visarjan date, and bhog for Ganpati Bappa

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

