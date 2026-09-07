FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Will India's first hydrogen train run at 110 Kmph after 120 Kmph trials? Here's all you need to know

Will India's first hydrogen train run at 110 Kmph after 120 Kmph trials?

Donald Trump wants New Mexico renamed ‘New America’? What US President said

US President Donald Trump wants New Mexico renamed ‘New America’?

Delhi News: CCTV Captures Dust Cloud Engulfing Street The Moment Satya Niketan Building Collapsed

Delhi News: CCTV Captures Dust Cloud Engulfing Street The Moment Satya Niketan Building Collapsed

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants

From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami

From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look

Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names

Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Abu Dhabi-bound Air India Express flight returns to Kochi after rapid mid-air engine oil drop

The aircraft landed safely at Cochin International Airport. Passengers on board were unaware of how serious the situation had become.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 07, 2026, 01:02 PM IST

Abu Dhabi-bound Air India Express flight returns to Kochi after rapid mid-air engine oil drop
Representative image (File photo/ @AirIndiaX)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Air India Express Boeing 737 operating flight IX 415 from Cochin to Abu Dhabi was forced to turn back mid-flight after the crew detected a rapidly falling oil quantity on Engine 1 and later shut the engine down when oil pressure entered the danger zone.

The aircraft landed safely at Cochin International Airport. Passengers on board were unaware of how serious the situation had become.

According to sources, the aircraft was about 50 minutes after takeoff and flying at 36000 feet when the pilot and co-pilot noticed Engine 1 oil quantity dropping rapidly. The crew carried out a FORDEC assessment. With the oil quantity continuing to fall, they decided to abandon the Abu Dhabi sector and return to Cochin.

The commander then contacted Mumbai Radio on high frequency and informed ATC that the flight was turning back to Cochin. Standard safety procedures were followed as the aircraft reversed course.

Throughout the diversion, both pilots kept monitoring engine parameters and prepared for every contingency. Roughly 45 minutes after the turn back, Engine 1 oil pressure began to fluctuate and entered the red zone on the cockpit gauge, indicating a drop into the danger range. The crew then followed the Non-Normal Checklist (NNC) and shut down Engine 1.

Landing an overweight Boeing 737 on a single engine is a high-workload, high-risk manoeuvre. The crew completed it smoothly. Passengers did not grasp the gravity of what had unfolded in the cockpit.

Technical diversions have become a near-weekly feature across Indian carriers. The latest episode comes days after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau released its preliminary findings on the Air India Phuket-Delhi flight. That report recorded that Airbus technical experts inspected the involved aircraft for three days in the presence of the investigation team. Hydraulic components and hydraulic samples were then collected for further analysis.

In the wake of the Phuket–Delhi incident, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said the DGCA would raise the annual percentage of psychoactive substance tests for flight crew. The Air India Express engine-oil event now raises a parallel question: whether the Ministry of Civil Aviation will also tighten the framework for DGCA safety audits.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) typically reviews a country’s safety oversight under the International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) programme about once every five years. India’s last major IASA audit was in October 2021; the next is expected in November this year. Whether New Delhi uses this window to amend rules governing DGCA safety audits will be closely watched.

Official comment from Air India Express and the DGCA is awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Will India's first hydrogen train run at 110 Kmph after 120 Kmph trials? Here's all you need to know
Will India's first hydrogen train run at 110 Kmph after 120 Kmph trials?
Delhi PG Collapse: 20 Red flags every student must check before renting paying guest accommodation
Delhi PG Collapse: 20 Red flags every student must check before renting PG
Donald Trump wants New Mexico renamed ‘New America’? What US President said
US President Donald Trump wants New Mexico renamed ‘New America’?
Abu Dhabi-bound Air India Express flight returns to Kochi after rapid mid-air engine oil drop
Abu Dhabi-bound Air India Express flight returns to Kochi after rapid oil drop
Why do Indian-origin people face racism in Singapore? PM Wong reacts strongly
Why do Indian-origin people face racism in Singapore? PM Wong reacts strongly
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20
Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains
SRK in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan: When superstars dared to play villains
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement