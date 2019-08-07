Abrogation of Article 370: Pakistan downgrades diplomatic ties with India, looks towards China for support

In the background of India removing a special status for Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan on Wednesday announced that it will be downgrading diplomatic ties with New Delhi, expelling Indian envoy Ajay Bisaria.

The new High Commissioner of Pakistan Moin-ul-Haq who was still to take charge will not be sent to New Delhi by Islamabad either.

In a statement, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "Pursuant to the decision of the National Security Committee today, the Government of India has been told to withdraw its High Commissioner to Pakistan."

"The Indian Government has also been informed that Pakistan will not be sending its High Commissioner-designate to India," it added.

The decision was taken by Pakistan's National Security Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Pakistani Amry chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi were among those who attended the meeting on Wednesday.

Pak-India diplomatic relations have previously been downgraded in 1999 and 2002 and on both occasions, diplomatic missions were downgraded. Pakistan and India diplomatic relations have been suspended previously in 1965 and 1971.

Pakistan's National Security Committee not only decided to downgrade diplomatic ties but also suspended bilateral trade with India. It has also decided to raise the matter at the United Nations including the United Nations Security Council.

Decisions by Pakistan on trade front won't be impacting India much given the fact trade is minuscule. Pakistan is unlikely to get much traction at the UN and the Security Council.

Meanwhile, Islamabad has decided to rope in all-weather ally China's support. Speaking in the Parliament, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he will be going to China soon.

He said, "India has broken the spirit of Shimla agreement. We have decided, that we will go to the security council. One of the members of the security council who is an old friend. We are already having consultations from China, after the resolution, I might go to China for consultations"

Interestingly, even as Pakistan is trying to garner global support, 2 members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Maldives and UAE have backed India on abrogation of Article 370 calling it New Delhi's internal matter.

The Maldives, calling it India's internal matter said, "We believe that it is the right of every sovereign nation to amend their laws as required."