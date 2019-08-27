Abrogation of Article 370: Kupwara locals optimistic of development

The chatter of development and an uplift in the standard of living has now engulfed a rural part of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir close to the Line of Control (LoC). To gauge the public sentiment across the far-flung villages of the Valley, this reporter visited Drugamala block of Kupwara district where locals expressed optimism about the future of their community and the region.

Villagers of Anderhama say they want their children to use computers and connect to the world rather than roam around with guns. After the removal of Article 370 and the establishment of Jammu and Kashmir as a Union Territory, Kupwara now hopes for a new ray of development.

"We have never seen the face of development in this region. The political leadership here kept us behind and didn't bother any progress for us. But now, we want to make our children doctors, engineers, scientists, IAS, IPS. We want Kashmir to create a new identity," said a villager adding the hope that big educational institutions will arrive in the region and so will better education.

Locals complained about the near absence of good infrastructure. Roads in the village have remained kaccha for a long time. Every snowfall, the condition turned bleak after the area used to get cut-off from the rest of the region. People were confined in their homes for days and hardly any assistance arrived.

"After the government's move to dump Article 370, we now see the possibility of development coming to this region. Modi's move can bring new opportunities here. If education facilities get better, we will see our young getting jobs. Right now, there's unemployment here and they are unhappy because of it," said the sarpanch Basheer Ahmed.

Zee Media Newsroom