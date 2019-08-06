Abrogation of Article 370: Indian High Commission in Islamabad asks Pak to beef up security

The Indian High Commission in Islamabad has asked Pakistani authorities to increase the security of its premises in the backdrop of abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that removes the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials fear that elements in Pakistan might try to create ruckus around the high commission. A note verbale was sent regarding this to Pak Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday evening.

Indian diplomats and officials in Islamabad in the past have been facing harassment.

Harassment of Indian Diplomats in Pakistan have been reported since December of 2018. Incidents range from cutting off power in winters to aggressive chasing of cars of Indian diplomats including the Indian high commissioner Ajay Bisaria.

On June 1, guests and Indian diplomats faced a lot of harassment at the iftar hosted by Indian high commissioner. India had then strongly protested against the harassment and asked the Pakistan government to investigate "ugly" incident. But despite Indian request, there were 6 cases of harassment reported of Indian diplomats.