Abrogation of Article 370: India has violated its Constitution and international laws, says Pak PM Imran Khan

Headlines

PM Modi to launch development projects in Pune today, receive Lokmanya Tilak National Award

DNA Special: What is Translunar Injection and how it is being used in Chandrayaan-3 for moon landing?

Meet IITian who cracked UPSC twice to become IAS officer, used social media during preparation, bagged AIR...

Eng vs Aus 5th Test: England beat Australia by 49 runs to draw Ashes 2-2

Wordle 773 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 1

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

PM Modi to launch development projects in Pune today, receive Lokmanya Tilak National Award

DNA Special: What is Translunar Injection and how it is being used in Chandrayaan-3 for moon landing?

Meet IITian who cracked UPSC twice to become IAS officer, used social media during preparation, bagged AIR...

Motivational quotes by Sonu Sood

7 must-watch films of Taapsee Pannu on her birthday

8 most-awaited OTT series and films releasing in August

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Venkatesh Prasad Lashes Out On The Indian Team After They Got Defeated By West Indies In 2nd ODI

Jawan first song Zinda Banda out, Alia Bhatt thanks fans, First look of Ananya Panday unveiled from Dream Girl 2 & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 31

DNA with Sourabh Raaj Jain on Zee News from Monday to Friday at 9 PM | #DNAwithSourabh

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Loki season 2 trailer: Tom Hiddleston slips through time in Marvel series; fans say 'God of Mischief returns'

Kiara Advani enjoys her birthday with Sidharth Malhotra at exotic location, fans call them 'hottest couple' - Watch

HomeIndia

India

Abrogation of Article 370: India has violated its Constitution and international laws, says Pak PM Imran Khan

Speaking in the National Assembly, Khan claimed that the RSS ideology is behind the BJP government's decision.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2019, 07:56 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said Islamabad was considering to approach the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) against India's decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution which granted Jammu and Kashmir a special status

"We will fight it at every forum. We're thinking how we can take it to International Court (of Justice)... to the United Nations Security Council," Khan said in an address to a joint sitting of Pakistan's parliament.

Khan claimed that the ideology of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ruling BJP's ideological parent, is behind the decision. 

"They (Indian government) have gone against their Constitution, they have gone against a verdict of their Supreme Court as well as against that of Jammu and Kashmir Hgh Court. They have gone against 17 UN Security Council resolutions. They have gone against UN General Assembly resolution. They have gone against Shimla agreement," Khan said. 

The statement comes a day after India scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir and barred people from the rest of the country from buying property there. The BJP-led Centre also converted Jammu and Kashmir into a Union Territory with a legislature, while hiving off Ladakh as a separate Union Territory without legislature.

He claimed that India wants to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir. 

"They want to change the demography. Changing the demography of a region is against Geneva Convention. This is considered war crime. They have violated Indian and international laws to impose their ideology," he said. 

A big part of his 23-minute speech focused on the RSS and Pakistan founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah's reason for asking a separate country for Muslims. 

Meanwhile, the Pakistan army said that it is prepared to go to any extent to "stand by Kashmiris" in this regard.

"Pakistan Army firmly stands by the Kashmiris in their just struggle to the very end. We are prepared and shall go to any extent to fulfil our obligations in this regard," Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said was cited as saying in a tweet by Army Spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This Indian film earned Rs 5000 crore at box-office, not DDLJ, Lagaan, Dangal, Baahubali 2, RRR, KGF2, Pathan, PK, 2.0

Lok Sabha 2024 poll preparations: PM Modi to hold meetings with NDA MPs from today

Watch: Snake invades ground during Lanka Premier League 2023 match, viral video takes internet by storm

Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal-starrer web series Mirzapur to be made into a feature film? Here's what we know

Pyramids or mere mountains? Satellite captures mysterious structure in Antarctica, netizens react

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE