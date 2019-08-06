Abrogation of Article 370: India has violated its Constitution and international laws, says Pak PM Imran Khan

Speaking in the National Assembly, Khan claimed that the RSS ideology is behind the BJP government's decision.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said Islamabad was considering to approach the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) against India's decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution which granted Jammu and Kashmir a special status

"We will fight it at every forum. We're thinking how we can take it to International Court (of Justice)... to the United Nations Security Council," Khan said in an address to a joint sitting of Pakistan's parliament.

Khan claimed that the ideology of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ruling BJP's ideological parent, is behind the decision.

"They (Indian government) have gone against their Constitution, they have gone against a verdict of their Supreme Court as well as against that of Jammu and Kashmir Hgh Court. They have gone against 17 UN Security Council resolutions. They have gone against UN General Assembly resolution. They have gone against Shimla agreement," Khan said.

The statement comes a day after India scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir and barred people from the rest of the country from buying property there. The BJP-led Centre also converted Jammu and Kashmir into a Union Territory with a legislature, while hiving off Ladakh as a separate Union Territory without legislature.

He claimed that India wants to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir.

"They want to change the demography. Changing the demography of a region is against Geneva Convention. This is considered war crime. They have violated Indian and international laws to impose their ideology," he said.

A big part of his 23-minute speech focused on the RSS and Pakistan founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah's reason for asking a separate country for Muslims.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan army said that it is prepared to go to any extent to "stand by Kashmiris" in this regard.

"Pakistan Army firmly stands by the Kashmiris in their just struggle to the very end. We are prepared and shall go to any extent to fulfil our obligations in this regard," Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said was cited as saying in a tweet by Army Spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor.