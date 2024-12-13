INDIA
According to reports from the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Government of India, the Indian Light Tank (ILT) has achieved a significant milestone by successfully firing multiple rounds at various ranges in a high-altitude region, over 4,200 meters above sea level.
According to reports from the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Government of India, the Indian Light Tank (ILT) has achieved a significant milestone by successfully firing multiple rounds at various ranges in a high-altitude region, over 4,200 meters above sea level. The tank showcased consistent accuracy during these trials. This success follows the Phase I trials conducted in a desert environment in September 2024, further demonstrating the tank’s versatility and capability in extreme conditions.
The light tank has been created and developed by the Combat Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (CVRDE), a Chennai-based lab under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It has been built to meet the provisional requirements set by the Indian Army.The tank is manufactured by Larsen & Toubro Precision Engineering & Systems, an industry partner.
The ILT is being developed as a 25-ton armored fighting vehicle to meet the needs of the Armed Forces, especially for use in high-altitude areas.The entire process, from designing to building and testing the tank in high-altitude areas, was completed in just three years.
The Indian Air Force also demonstrated the ILT's ability to be airlifted. This feature allows the tank to be quickly deployed to remote and hard-to-reach areas where roads or railways are not accessible.
The ILT has completed two phases of internal testing, with strong support from both the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force. However, it will go through a few more tests to ensure it meets all requirements before being handed over for user trials. These user trials are the final stage where the Armed Forces will test the tank under real-world conditions to confirm it is ready for deployment.
The Indian Army plans to deploy more than 350 light tanks, primarily in the mountainous border regions, according to a report by the Economic Times.
The light tank is being developed to respond to China's use of similar tanks along the border.
Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh praised DRDO, the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force, and L&T for successfully completing the high-altitude trials of the Light Tank.
Dr. Samir V Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, also congratulated the entire Light Tank team, including industry partner L&T, for their hard work and dedication.
"Challenges of Accurate Firing at High Altitudes"
Firing accurately at high altitudes, like 4,200 meters, is challenging because of the thin air, which reduces drag and changes the projectile's trajectory. The lower air density can cause the shell to travel farther but with less predictable behavior. Extreme cold can also affect the tank's systems and the ammunition’s chemical properties, leading to inconsistent performance. Strong, unpredictable winds in mountain regions can further shift the projectile mid-flight, making precise targeting harder.
Additionally, uneven terrain at high altitudes makes it difficult for the tank to stay stable while firing, which can affect accuracy. Advanced fire-control systems are needed to adjust for air pressure, temperature, and wind. Human challenges, like reduced oxygen affecting the crew’s performance, also play a role. By overcoming these issues with specialized systems, the Indian Light Tank has proven its ability to perform in such tough conditions.
(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)
(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)
IND vs AUS 3rd Test Live Streaming: When, where to watch India vs Australia match live on TV and online?
Allu Arjun granted interim bail from Telangana HC in theatre stampede case
Above the clouds: Indian Light Tank proves its mettle in high-altitude tests
Viral video: Indian Army rescues Himalayan brown bear cub trapped in tin can, watch
Starting married life? here’s how to handle your finances like pros
'Allu Arjun has nothing to...': Hyderabad theatre stampede victim's husband is ready to withdraw case, issues statement
Star Pakistan all-rounder announces retirement from international cricket ahead of Champions Trophy 2025
Viral video: Woman falls from moving train while recording Instagram reels, WATCH
‘Couldn’t afford him a...': World richest man Elon Musk's mom shares throwback from early 90s
Transforming Global Beverage Distribution: Prakash Subramani's innovation at one of the top global brewing companies
Pushpa 2: Telangana HC sends Allu Arjun to 14-day judicial custody in Hyderabad stampede death case
Setting new standards in enterprise cloud migration - Venkata Reddy Thummala
How India’s 2011 World Cup-winning coach shaped D Gukesh's World Chess Championship win
Setting new standards in cloud infrastructure and forecasting analytics by Krishna Kishor Tirupathi
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says Russia targeted Ukraine with 93 missiles, 200 drones:' This is Putin's peace plan...'
Varun Dhawan defends Allu Arjun after Pushpa 2 actor got arrested in Hyderabad theatre stampede: 'Blame ek insaan pe...'
'Better than original': Woman's adorable dance on 'Angaaron' steals hearts online, WATCH viral video
'Treating Allu Arjun as common criminal is uncalled for': BRS leader Rama Rao slams Congress government
Tamil Nadu Rains: Severe waterlogging in these regions; IMD predicts heavy rainfall predicted in multiple districts
IND vs AUS: Australia announce playing XI for Gabba Test vs India, make one big change
Kusha Kapila's mom reveals how daughter's divorce impacted her, says she got 'little shaky' when an aunty asked her..
PM Modi launches multiple development projects in Prayagraj ahead of Mahakumbh
Saloni Sharma: Pioneering leadership in the dental billing industry
Meet woman who built Rs 8300 crore business from just Rs 2 lakh as a single mom of two, she owns...
Meet Kapoor family's only member who became graduate, quit Bollywood, 'avoided' Raj Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor because...
Voronezh Radar in Chitradurga: Tracking missiles, enhancing India's security
Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun arrested over death of woman in Sandhya theatre stampede case
Nagaland Lottery Dear Meghna 1 PM Friday lucky draw, check full list here
US President-elect Donald Trump invites China's Xi Jinping to his January 20 inauguration, White House reacts
Friday The 13th' Today: Know origins of this 'spooky' day, when does it occur, decode the fear
Rani Mukerji to return as supercop in Mardaani 3, actress says threequel is 'dark, deadly and brutal'
Amid escalating violence, White House assures US President Biden watching situation in Bangladesh 'very closely'
Shillong Teer Results TODAY December 13, 2024 Live Updates: Check lucky winning numbers
Kerala Lottery Results December 13: NIRMAL NR 410 Friday lucky draw result TODAY
World's youngest chess champion D Gukesh's inspiring story: Stopped schooling at..., father quit job due to...
This family owns land, beaches, forests in most parts of world, leaves Saudi royal family behind, it is...
RBI receives bomb threat email in Russian language, warns of blowing up bank
Baba Vanga's chilling predictions for 2025 will leave you SHOCKED: War, aliens and beginning of...
IAS couple Artika Shukla, Jasmeet Singh Sandhu: Know where they met, their love story
BIG move by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, inks massive 10-year deal with Russia's Rosneft for supply of...
Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter Esha Verma SLAMS Anupamaa actress in new post: 'Trust that karma and universe will...'
Delhi AQI remains in 'poor category', thin layer of fog covers the city
Gukesh, Liren jointly earn more prize money than what Rohit Sharma's Team India got after winning 2024 T20 World Cup
Donald Trump's BIG statement on possibility of war with Iran, says, 'anything can...'
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal expecting their first child? Actress BREAKS silence on pregnancy rumours: 'Yahan par...'
Multiple Delhi schools receive bomb threat mail, second in a week
Tamil Nadu: Over 20 injured, many feared dead in Dindigul hospital fire
After Pushpa 2 massive success, Allu Arjun gives BIG update on Pushpa 3, unveils film's tagline: 'Ab rukega...'
Anushka Sharma shares glimpses of 'best day ever' with Virat Kohli in Australia, celebrates 7 years of marriage by...
NASA alert! Two giant aeroplane-sized asteroids heading towards Earth today at massive speed of...
Viswanathan Anand reacts to Gukesh’s historic World Chess Championship title: 'I knew he was...'
Allu Arjun says he wants Pushpa 2 records to be broken soon: 'It doesn’t matter...'
Syria Civil War: THIS Hollywood director's British son converted to Islam, joined Syrian rebel group, could now be...
This actress from Muslim family married king of Jodhpur, killed due to 'conspiracy', her spirit haunts the palace of...
BGT: Virat Kohli needs century in 3rd Test to equal Sunil Gavaskar’s rare feat, will become third batter in 147 years to
'Expression queen': Little girl’s adorable dance to Karan Aujla's 'Aaye Haaye' wins hearts, WATCH viral video
Watch: Man finds venomous cobra hiding under pillow, video goes viral
Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam in second attempt, secured AIR 72 without coaching, now posted as...
Meet man, who borrowed Rs 10000 from his mother to start his business, roped in Virat Kohli as brand ambassador, he is..
Meet one of richest women CEOs, who leads Rs 96627 crore pharma company, not from IIT, IIM
DNA TV Show: After Bashar al-Assad's ouster, focus shifts to chemical weapons in Syria
Jason Gillespie's future with Pakistan Test team uncertain? Coach refuses to travel for South Africa series
SA vs PAK: South Africa announce squad for ODI series against Pakistan, star pacer ruled out
Deepinder Goyal's Zomato gets another notice worth Rs 8030000000 from...
Rajiv Bajaj buys Rs 720000000 property, including bungalow and 1.15 acre land, in...
India vs Australia rivalry sets new benchmark, smashes viewership records during Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Pushpa 2 box office collection day 8: Allu Arjun film beats Kalki 2898 AD to become highest-grossing Indian film of 2024
WATCH: D Gukesh breaks down in tears after creating history, becoming youngest-ever World Chess Champion
'CHAK DE INDIA': PM Modi, Viswanathan Anand, Anand Mahindra join in celebrating D Gukesh's groundbreaking chess triumph
'Overweight, not in good physical condition': Former South Africa cricketer launches scathing attack on Rohit Sharma
'Khaane ki buraai...': Witty wedding invite goes viral for roasting Indian guests, see pics here
Varun Dhawan pokes fun at Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's infamous fight: 'Aap log jab bhi airport...'
Meet Gukesh Dommaraju, youngest world champion in history of chess
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, world's fourth richest man, donates Rs 83000000 to...
Meet man, 'Ambani' of Bangladesh, 40000 times richer than former PM Sheikh Hasina, he is the founder of...
Not Pushpa 2, Stree 2, Fighter, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again, Devara, the most popular Indian film of 2024 is...
Viral video: Haryana man throws viral divorce party, poses with mannequin of ex-wife, Watch
These are world's fastest shoes with 7mph speed, 2kg weigh, Rs 89000 worth, they are manufactured by...
In this place, riders have to pay unique tax not to humans, but to elephant, it is...
Anil Ambani's Rs 18658 crore company's shares surge by 5% after...
This college records Rs 5400000 placement package for 2025 batch, not IIT Delhi, IISC, it is...
'Izzat bhi hai aur...': LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka opens up on infamous on-field spat with KL Rahul during IPL 2024
Akshay Kumar suffers eye injury on Housefull 5 sets, production house issues statement: 'We would request...'
'Jeff, do you want me to...': What happened when former VP stood up to Amazon founder
Noida International Airport to launch all electric taxi service, know details here
Unique record of Vinod Kambli is still unbroken by Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Viv Richards, Virat Kohli, Joe Root
Year Ender 2024: From Ambani wedding to moye moye; look at the top YouTube videos of the year
Engage your audience on one device they can’t put down
Top 10 Healthcare Software Development Companies In The USA In 2025
'No Patiala Peg': After Hyderabad, Chandigarh body asks Diljit Dosanjh to avoid songs glorifying alcohol, violence
A Man With A Visionary Approach
Bangalore Airport Cabs by GoCabxi Enhance Services For Late-Night Travellers
Setting new benchmarks in enterprise security through advanced DevSecOps implementation by Karthikeyan Ramdass
Dhanush wishes former father-in-law Rajinikanth on his 74th birthday: 'My thalaiva'
Mukesh Ambani vs Elon Musk: Big challenge for Reliance owner, world's richest man plans for...
Samarth: Pioneering privacy-preserving cloud native data sharing infrastructure
Meet ex-New Zealand cricketer who scored Test century against India, 224 in last game, now has no money to buy shoes
Setting New Standards in Healthcare Technology Integration: A Transformation Story of Vaidheyar Raman Balasubramanian
Revolutionising Risk Management in Credit Default Swap Markets: Shachi Ghanshyam Sayata's Innovation at ICE Clear Credit
Transforming Enterprise Commerce: VMware's Journey to a Unified Platform under Siddharth Choudhary's Leadership