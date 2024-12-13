According to reports from the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Government of India, the Indian Light Tank (ILT) has achieved a significant milestone by successfully firing multiple rounds at various ranges in a high-altitude region, over 4,200 meters above sea level.

According to reports from the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Government of India, the Indian Light Tank (ILT) has achieved a significant milestone by successfully firing multiple rounds at various ranges in a high-altitude region, over 4,200 meters above sea level. The tank showcased consistent accuracy during these trials. This success follows the Phase I trials conducted in a desert environment in September 2024, further demonstrating the tank’s versatility and capability in extreme conditions.

The light tank has been created and developed by the Combat Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (CVRDE), a Chennai-based lab under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It has been built to meet the provisional requirements set by the Indian Army.The tank is manufactured by Larsen & Toubro Precision Engineering & Systems, an industry partner.

The ILT is being developed as a 25-ton armored fighting vehicle to meet the needs of the Armed Forces, especially for use in high-altitude areas.The entire process, from designing to building and testing the tank in high-altitude areas, was completed in just three years.

The Indian Air Force also demonstrated the ILT's ability to be airlifted. This feature allows the tank to be quickly deployed to remote and hard-to-reach areas where roads or railways are not accessible.

The ILT has completed two phases of internal testing, with strong support from both the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force. However, it will go through a few more tests to ensure it meets all requirements before being handed over for user trials. These user trials are the final stage where the Armed Forces will test the tank under real-world conditions to confirm it is ready for deployment.

The Indian Army plans to deploy more than 350 light tanks, primarily in the mountainous border regions, according to a report by the Economic Times.

The light tank is being developed to respond to China's use of similar tanks along the border.

Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh praised DRDO, the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force, and L&T for successfully completing the high-altitude trials of the Light Tank.

Dr. Samir V Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, also congratulated the entire Light Tank team, including industry partner L&T, for their hard work and dedication.

"Challenges of Accurate Firing at High Altitudes"

Firing accurately at high altitudes, like 4,200 meters, is challenging because of the thin air, which reduces drag and changes the projectile's trajectory. The lower air density can cause the shell to travel farther but with less predictable behavior. Extreme cold can also affect the tank's systems and the ammunition’s chemical properties, leading to inconsistent performance. Strong, unpredictable winds in mountain regions can further shift the projectile mid-flight, making precise targeting harder.

Additionally, uneven terrain at high altitudes makes it difficult for the tank to stay stable while firing, which can affect accuracy. Advanced fire-control systems are needed to adjust for air pressure, temperature, and wind. Human challenges, like reduced oxygen affecting the crew’s performance, also play a role. By overcoming these issues with specialized systems, the Indian Light Tank has proven its ability to perform in such tough conditions.

