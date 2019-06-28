Above normal temperatures persist in Haryana, Punjab

Headlines

Asian Games 2023: Historic win in shooting for India as Sift Kaur wins Gold, Ashi Chouksey secures bronze

Amit Sadh says his role in 'thought-provoking' Ghuspaith is inspired by photojournalist Danish Siddiqui | Exclusive

Trevor Noah's show cancelled in Bengaluru due to bad acoustics; netizens react

Dunki not postponing release despite reported clash with Prabhas' Salaar, confirms Shah Rukh Khan: 'Aur kya karoon...'

DNA TV Show: How EAM Jaishankar showed a mirror to Justin Trudeau’s government over Nijjar’s killing

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asian Games 2023: Historic win in shooting for India as Sift Kaur wins Gold, Ashi Chouksey secures bronze

Amit Sadh says his role in 'thought-provoking' Ghuspaith is inspired by photojournalist Danish Siddiqui | Exclusive

Trevor Noah's show cancelled in Bengaluru due to bad acoustics; netizens react

Benefits of drinking coriander seeds water in morning

8 Natural things that promote hair growth

8 Benefits of consuming fruits in the morning daily

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

EP 3: Kane Williamson | Players to watch out for in the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | WC'23

25 years of Google: Search engine giant marks its 25th birthday with a SPECIAL doodle

Legendary actor Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Dunki not postponing release despite reported clash with Prabhas' Salaar, confirms Shah Rukh Khan: 'Aur kya karoon...'

Amit Sadh says his role in 'thought-provoking' Ghuspaith is inspired by photojournalist Danish Siddiqui | Exclusive

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer will have special offer of buy 1 get 1 ticket free, here's when, how you can avail of it

HomeIndia

India

Above normal temperatures persist in Haryana, Punjab

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum of 39.8 degrees Celsius, up three notches against normal limits, a Meteorological Department report said here.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 28, 2019, 11:16 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The maximum temperatures Friday hovered above normal limits at most places in Haryana and Punjab, the MET office said.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum of 39.8 degrees Celsius, up three notches against normal limits, a Meteorological Department report said here.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a high of 40 degrees Celsius, up three notches while Hisar recorded a maximum of 39.6 degrees Celsius.

Bhiwani registered a high of 39.8 deg Celsius and Karnal's maximum temperature settled at 39.4 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees above normal limits. Narnaul recorded a high of 41 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar in Punjab recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal limits while Ludhiana recorded a high of 39.4 degrees Celsius, up three degrees against normal.

Patiala's maximum temperature settled at 39.6 degrees Celsius, up five notches against normal limits. 
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet the CA who leads Rs 1,12,000 crore company as MD, CEO

Meet Malissa Fernandes, hired for record-breaking salary, not an engineer, not from IIT, IIM, IIIT, NIT, her package is…

Manipur: Ban on internet services reimposed for 5 days following protests in Imphal

Pakistani’s ISI planned Nijjar’s killing to hurt India-Canada ties? New conspiracy amid Khalistan row

Pray for long life and good health: PM Modi greets ex-PM Manmohan Singh on his 91st birthday

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE