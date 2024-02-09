Twitter
Abhishek Ghosalkar murder: Police arrest man whose pistol was used to kill Uddhav Sena leader

Mauris Noronha shot Abhishek Ghosalkar during Facebook Live in suburban Borivali (West) on Thursday evening and then killed himself.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 08:15 PM IST

A day after the murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar during a Facebook live, Mumbai Police arrested accused Mauris Noronha's bodyguard on Friday. The crime branch of police had detained bodyguard Amarendra Mishra, whose pistol was allegedly used to kill Ghosalkar. He has been detained for questioning under the Arms Act. 

Noronha, a local businessman and `social worker', shot Ghosalkar during Facebook Live in suburban Borivali (West) on Thursday evening and then killed himself. As per police, he used a pistol for which Mishra held a license. 

Mishra has been booked under section 29 (B) of the Arms Act which deals with the offence of handing over a weapon to someone without ascertaining if the person is legally permitted to possess it, an official said.
Noronha faced many cases and was earlier arrested in a rape case and spent nearly five months behind bars.

READ | UP: Tension prevails in Bareilly after cleric's call for protest on Gyanvapi issue

While there was a tussle between Ghosalkar (40) and Noronha, who had political aspirations, the latter suspected the former had implicated him in the rape case, his wife told the police. The police have recorded the statements of Noronha's family members, including his wife, and learnt that he nursed a grudge against Abhishek Ghosalkar, son of former MLA Vinod Ghosalkar and a loyalist of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT).

(With inputs from PTI)


 

