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Abhishek Banerjee slams BJP after being questioned for 11 hours by ED, says 'Even if you slit my throat, I won't cower down'

At around 10:15 pm, after leaving the ED office, Banerjee told reporters he extended full cooperation and addressed all questions asked. He also mentioned his previous appearances before central agencies, including two in Delhi, and said he would keep appearing as required.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jun 16, 2026, 08:26 AM IST

Abhishek Banerjee slams BJP after being questioned for 11 hours by ED, says 'Even if you slit my throat, I won't cower down'
Abhishek Banerjee, Image source: ANI
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday grilled Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for mor than 11 hours in the alleged West Bengal primary school recruitment scam case.

He reported to the ED’s CGO Complex office in Kolkata shortly before 11 am, complying with a summons related to a money laundering probe into supposed irregularities in primary teacher recruitment. Investigators had drawn up roughly 24 questions for the TMC leader, according to officials.

A day earlier, Banerjee had been questioned for roughly eight-and-a-half hours by the West Bengal CID regarding the alleged forgery of MLA signatures on documents linked to the Leader of Opposition’s appointment. The ED’s prolonged interrogation followed that session.

At around 10:15 pm, after leaving the ED office, Banerjee told reporters he extended full cooperation and addressed all questions asked. He also mentioned his previous appearances before central agencies, including two in Delhi, and said he would keep appearing as required.

What Abhishek Banerjee said after being questioned for 11 hours?

The TMC leader also slammed the BJP, accusing it of breaking the regional party and indulging in post-poll violence.

"I was questioned for 8-8.30 hours yesterday and for 11 hours today. This is a 2023 case, and I have appeared before the agency 10-12 times. I won't say whether there is political pressure or not. The less it is said about the BJP, the better it is. On one side, they break our party and indulge in post-poll violence. Even if you slit my throat, I won't cower down. I will appear before the agency if they summon me even in the future," he said.

ED prepared 12-page questionnaire

A 12-page set of questions was drawn up for the TMC MP on Monday, sources said, and he was asked each one during the ED session. His responses will be reviewed separately on Tuesday to determine how to proceed with the primary recruitment corruption probe. Another summons could follow this week if his statement shows contradictions.

Earlier this month, the TMC MP was summoned and asked to appear before the central agency to join the ongoing investigation. The summons is part of the ED's probe into alleged irregularities in the recruitment process of primary teachers, which has been under scrutiny for suspected financial misconduct and procedural violations.

The move comes five months after ED's Kolkata zonal office in January this year attached immovable properties having a total value of approximately Rs 57.78 crore under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with the West Bengal Central School Service Commission (SSC) Assistant Teacher Recruitment Scam (Classes IX to XII).

Meanwhile, after exiting the ED office, Abhishek went directly to Mamata Banerjee’s residence in Kalighat, arriving around 10:30 pm. As he entered, he tried to shield his face with an umbrella. He left roughly 10 minutes later and headed to his own home.

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