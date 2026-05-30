Abhishek Banerjee hospitalised after attack during Sonarpur visit, TMC chief Mamata visits nephew in hospital | WATCH

After getting attacked by people during his visit to Sonarpur, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee was admitted to a Kolkata hospital. TMC chief Mamata Banerjee visited him at the hospital and reacted strongly in front of the media.

Abhishek Banerjee, who is considered second in command after Mamata Banerjee in Trinamool Congress, was taken to Belle Vue Hospital in Kolkata on Saturday after he was manhandled during his visit to Sonarpur, where he went to meet families who were affected by alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal. In a latest update, Abhishek left the hospital with former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after a

''There is no serious physical sign of injury except for bruises on the chest. Patient is talking and is fully conscious and oriented. Hence, the patient does not require any admission,'' news agency ANI reported, quoting the Belle Vue Hospital.

There is no serious physical sign of injury except for bruises on the chest. Patient is talking and is full conscious and oriented. Hence, the patient does no require any admission: Belle Vue Hospital https://t.co/TVD35kEFoa — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2026

Meanwhile, reactions from TMC leaders have started flooding social media. TMC MP Sagarika Ghose accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of promoting violence in West Bengal and said, ''It's highly condemnable, very scary and unjust. I think this kind of incident shows that the BJP wants to do politics through violence and attacks in Bengal. I believe the BJP has completely destroyed law and order in Bengal. BJP workers carried out this violent attack on Abhishek Banerjee, security was withdrawn, and the police were missing from the spot. This is very unjust because whenever BJP leaders used to come to Bengal, when the TMC was in power, we made full arrangements for their security. Is this how the BJP wants to rule Bengal? I think the attack on Abhishek Banerjee today is a direct attack on democracy.''

She further said that the party would raise the issue in court.

While speaking to ANI, another TMC MP, Saugata Roy, raised questions over the role of central forces during the incident. ''We raised questions about the Central Force because it completely worked in favour of the BJP during the elections. It's good that they rescued Abhishek today. It's their responsibility to do this. I hope they will take action whenever such an incident occurs,'' he said.