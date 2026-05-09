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Abhishek Banerjee demands release of CCTV footage to 'reveal poll truth' after Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as CM

TMC leader and Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday questioned the transparency of the West Bengal Assembly election process after the BJP’s massive victory in the state. He has demanded release of CCTV footage from counting centres.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 09, 2026, 02:18 PM IST

Abhishek Banerjee demands release of CCTV footage to 'reveal poll truth' after Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as CM
Abhishek Banerjee demands release of CCTV footage to 'reveal poll truth' (Image source: ANI)
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TMC leader and Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday questioned the transparency of the West Bengal Assembly election process after the BJP’s massive victory in the state. His remarks came after Suvendu Adhikari along with five other BJP leaders took oath as ministers in the newly formed West Bengal government. 

Making various claims and allegations in a post on X, Abhishek Banerjee said that “nearly 30 lakh genuine voters were disenfranchised” and further claimed that many democratic institutions seemed “compromised”. 

Banerjee demanded that the “CCTV FOOTAGE FROM THE COUNTING CENTRES” be revealed along with a transparent counting of VVPAT slips, calling it an urgent move so “the truth can come before the people”. He also alleged incidents of post-poll violence and intimidation against Trinamool Congress workers, while emphaising that the party would continue to remain a “strong, vocal and uncompromising opposition” in both Delhi and West Bengal.

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