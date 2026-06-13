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Abhishek Banerjee claims ‘entire house searched, locks broken’ after raid at his Kalighat residence

Abhishek Banerjee alleged that locks were forcibly broken during a several-hour search at his Kalighat residence by Kolkata Police and central forces on Saturday. More details inside.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 13, 2026, 09:35 AM IST

Abhishek Banerjee claims ‘entire house searched, locks broken’ after raid at his Kalighat residence
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Source:ANI)
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A large contingent of police personnel from the Kalighat and Shalboni police stations of the Kolkata Police, accompanied by central security forces, arrived at the Kalighat residence of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday. According to reports, the police conducted a search operation that lasted several hours. Following the operation, Banerjee alleged that the entire premises were searched after the locks were forcibly broken.

 

Teams from Salboni Police Station and Kolkata Police reached his house shortly after 3 AM, amid fresh summons from multiple agencies. The police search at Abhishek Banerjee’s Patuapara residence came just two days after West Bengal CID questioned him in the alleged forged-signature case linked to the state assembly. 

Police raid: Abhishek Banerjee alleges his house was searched after breaking the lock

According to reports, former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was seen leaving Abhishek’s Kalighat residence before 8 am on Saturday. Abhishek escorted her to the gate and dropped her off in his car. After her departure, he addressed the journalists gathered outside, where he claimed, "My entire house was searched. They broke the locks and searched. However, the entire process was recorded on camera. Now you should ask them what the investigating agency found during the search."

 

Why police raid at Abhishek Banerjee's Kalighat residence?

Police raided the Banerjee's Kalighat residence in connection with a case filed in a police station in Paschim Medinipur district, a senior officer said. The search operation lasted over 4 hours, with police staying inside Banerjee’s residence through the morning. Officers were seen exiting to discuss outside before going back in.

Further details awaited.

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