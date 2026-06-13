Abhishek Banerjee claims ‘entire house searched, locks broken’ after raid at his Kalighat residence

Abhishek Banerjee alleged that locks were forcibly broken during a several-hour search at his Kalighat residence by Kolkata Police and central forces on Saturday. More details inside.

A large contingent of police personnel from the Kalighat and Shalboni police stations of the Kolkata Police, accompanied by central security forces, arrived at the Kalighat residence of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday. According to reports, the police conducted a search operation that lasted several hours. Following the operation, Banerjee alleged that the entire premises were searched after the locks were forcibly broken.

Teams from Salboni Police Station and Kolkata Police reached his house shortly after 3 AM, amid fresh summons from multiple agencies. The police search at Abhishek Banerjee’s Patuapara residence came just two days after West Bengal CID questioned him in the alleged forged-signature case linked to the state assembly.

Police raid: Abhishek Banerjee alleges his house was searched after breaking the lock

According to reports, former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was seen leaving Abhishek’s Kalighat residence before 8 am on Saturday. Abhishek escorted her to the gate and dropped her off in his car. After her departure, he addressed the journalists gathered outside, where he claimed, "My entire house was searched. They broke the locks and searched. However, the entire process was recorded on camera. Now you should ask them what the investigating agency found during the search."

Abhishek Banerjee's address to the media -



“41% vote share. 2.6 Cr people. We will not budge an inch.”



“Use CID, use CBI, use every agency you want - You cannot break TMC”



"I have no resentment towards Kalyan Banerjee. He is a senior leader, he has raised up, I respect him. He… — Bengal Cartel (@BengalCartel) June 12, 2026

Why police raid at Abhishek Banerjee's Kalighat residence?

Police raided the Banerjee's Kalighat residence in connection with a case filed in a police station in Paschim Medinipur district, a senior officer said. The search operation lasted over 4 hours, with police staying inside Banerjee’s residence through the morning. Officers were seen exiting to discuss outside before going back in.

Further details awaited.