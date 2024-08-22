Doctor rape-murder case: Abhishek Banerjee finally breaks silence amid rift reports with CM Mamata Banerjee

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has finally broken his silence on the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College.

Following the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College which shook the entire nation, Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee finally broke silence and emphasised that the 'urgency for a decisive action is clear'.

Taking to 'X', Abhishek Banerjee wrote, "Over the past 10 days, while the nation has been protesting against the #RGKarMedicalcollege incident and demanding justice, 900 RAPES have occurred across different parts of India - DURING THE VERY TIME WHEN PEOPLE WERE ON THE STREETS PROTESTING AGAINST THIS HORRIBLE CRIME.Sadly, a lasting solution still remains largely undiscussed."

Advocating strong laws, the TMC leader added, "With 90 RAPES REPORTED DAILY, 4 EVERY HOUR AND 1 EVERY 15 MINUTES - the urgency for a decisive action is clear. We need strong laws that mandate TRIALS & CONVICTIONS WITHIN 50 days, followed by the severest punishments, not just empty promises. State governments must act and urgently push the Union for a comprehensive anti-rape law that ensures swift and strict justice. Anything less is merely symbolic and tragically ineffective.WAKE UP INDIA!"

A 31-year-old trainee doctor was raped and murder in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College, which triggered nationwide protests. An accused, Sanjay Roy who worked as a civic volunteer at the hospital, was arrested by Kolkata police and handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the central agency entrusted with the probe into the matter.

Reports of rift between Abhishek Banerjee and Mamata Banerjee

Following the horrific incident, Sandip Ghosh, the principal of the college where the incident took place, was transferred to Calcutta National Medical College. Following this, reports of a rift between Abhishek Banerjee and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee emerged.

As per a report by India Today, Abhishek Banerjee was disappointed over the immediate suspension of Sandip Ghosh and his subsequent plum posting at Calcutta National Medical College.

The TMC leader sidestepped from his aunt's foot marches and Padyatras, demanding swift action against those involved in the incident. He believed that CM Mamata Banerjee did not take strong action against alleged corrupt practices at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the newspaper has said quoting sources.

Supreme Court took cognizance of the incident

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court, taking suo motu congnizance of the matter, ordered setting up of a panel to ensure the safety of doctors in the country.

The top court condemned the incident and stressed that the 'nation cannot wait for another rape for things to change on ground'.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that there is a complete failure of law and order in West Bengal.

"Let West Bengal not be in denial mode, complete failure of law and order in state", Tsaid the solicitor general in SC.