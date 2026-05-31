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Abhishek Banerjee attacked: Police make several arrests, suspects links with former TMC leader Lovely Maitra

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee was attacked on Saturday after investigation started in the case in which various arrests have been made. During inspection it was found that many of those arrested had TMC links.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 31, 2026, 02:16 PM IST

Abhishek Banerjee attacked: Police make several arrests, suspects links with former TMC leader Lovely Maitra
Abhishek Banerjee attacked: Police make several arrests, many among them have links with TMC
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Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee was attacked on Saturday after investigation started in the case in which various arrests have been made. During inspection it was found that many of those arrested have links with former Sonarpur TMC MLA Lovely Maitra. 

The incident has sparked debate around whether the incident is a general case of violence or whether it suggests deep cracks within the party. 

Police have arrested at least five people in connection with the attack on Abhishek Banerjee. Among those arrested are Tapan Maity and Akash, who were allegedly seen in videos related to the incident. Police have been interrogating these in connection with the attack on the TMC leader.  

According to sources, Tapan Maity and Nirmalya Sengupta, another accused, also known as Joy, were close to former TMC MLA Lovely Maitra. Others who were arrested include Kajal Das and Debasish Dutta who were also reportedly associated with the former legislator. 

However, as of now nothing concrete regarding why the incident took place and who all are behind the attack has yet been known. Supposed links of those arrested with TMC leader Lovely Maitra have been in focus.  

Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly attacked during a visit to Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district, where he had gone to meet families affected by post-poll violence.  Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media showing stones, eggs and shoes being thrown as protesters shouted slogans against the TMC leader. The videos also show police officials escorting Banerjee with his shirt torn during the attack.  

Speaking with the media after visiting Banerjee in the hospital, the TMC supremo alleged that “those in power” do not want him to receive medical treatment.    

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