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Abhishek Banerjee attacked: Mamata Banerjee alleges hospital authorities threatened, BJP blocked treatment

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Abhishek Banerjee attacked: Mamata Banerjee alleges hospital authorities threatened, BJP blocked treatment

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused the ruling BJP of allegedly threatening hospitals not to admit TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee after he was allegedly attacked. Speaking with the media after visiting Banerjee in the hospital, the TMC supremo alleged that “those in power” do not want him to receive medical treatment.  

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 31, 2026, 06:55 AM IST

Abhishek Banerjee attacked: Mamata Banerjee alleges hospital authorities threatened, BJP blocked treatment
Mamata Banerjee has accused BJP of not allowing the treatment of her nephew Abhishek Banerjee after attack on him
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Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused the ruling BJP of allegedly threatening hospitals not to admit TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee after he was allegedly attacked. Speaking with the media after visiting Banerjee in the hospital, the TMC supremo alleged that “those in power” do not want him to receive medical treatment.  

She claimed that the hospital administration complained of receiving “threat calls” from police. “Those who are in power are threatening all the hospitals and the maximum authorities not to admit Abhishek Banerjee because they don't want him to be treated. When I was sitting with the hospital administrator, he told me that he was getting threat calls from the police. Doctors are sad, but they are pressured,” she alleged. 

Mamata Banerjee further alleged, “They (BJP) have to work as per law, as per rule. They are not even allowing anyone to get the treatment. Infront of me, the police were threatening. They said they need permission. If any patient comes, then you need permission from the BJP party, who will be treated, and who will not. They have become inhuman,” she said. 

Abhishek Banerjee attacked 

Earlier, Abhishek Banerjee was taken to Belle Vue Hospital in Kolkata soon after he was attacked. He alleged that the attack was “BJP-sponsored” and claimed there was an attempt to kill him, while the BJP condemned the incident and appealed for peace. The TMC leader was allegedly attacked with bricks, stones and eggs during his visit to Sonarpur, where he had gone to meet the family of Sanju Karmakar, who the party alleged was killed by “BJP-backed miscreants” in post-poll violence. 

Speaking to reporters after the incident, Banerjee alleged a deliberate security lapse and accused authorities of allowing the violence to continue. “They wanted to kill me. The whole incident has been captured on camera. We will definitely let the High Court know about this. We will also let the Governor know about this. I will definitely move to court,” Banerjee said. “It's all BJP-sponsored. Look what they have done. This is their example of democracy. It hasn't even been a month, and the police are nowhere to be seen,” he added. 

Banerjee further alleged that despite security personnel informing their seniors, no adequate force arrived at the spot. “If the two security officials posted with me are reporting the incident to their superiors, yet no force is arriving, then it's clear that the higher authorities want this incident to continue. We have everything recorded. We will go to court. I will go up to the Supreme Court to fight this case,” he said. 

Describing the incident, Banerjee said, “They hit my eye with a brick, and I can't open my eye. I was wearing a helmet, otherwise my head would have been split in two. You can make my body fall, but my resolve is strong and stronger; the passion and enthusiasm are still there, and this head won't bow down.” 

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