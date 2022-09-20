Abhinandan Varthaman's MiG 21 squadron to retire in September: Know all about controversial 'flying coffin'

MiG 21 fighter jets of IAF (File photo)

The Indian Air Force is all set to retire a major squadron of the MiG 21 fighter jets from the armed forces in September this year. Being retired this month is the Srinagar-based MiG-21 squadron 'Sword Arms' that Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was a part of.

It’s the same squadron IAF pilot Varthaman was a part of when he downed an F-16 fighter jet of Pakistan a day after the Balakot strike in February 2019, sources said on Monday. 'Sword Arms' is one of its four remaining squadrons of ageing MiG-21 fighter jets.

The No. 51 Squadron is to be retired by the end of September, "as per the plan", the defence sources said. Meanwhile, the defence forces have said that the remaining squadrons of MiG 21 jets will be phased out of the IAF by 2025.

Why is MiG 21 considered controversial?

Since its introduction in the 60s, over half of the MiG 21 fighter jets have crashed, leaving over 300 people dead till now, including IAF and armed forces personnel, as well as civilians. Due to constant snags and crashes, the aircraft has been dubbed the “flying coffin” and the “widow maker.”

The Soviet-era aircraft has been supplied to several countries such as Bangladesh and Afghanistan, both of which have deemed it unfit for use. Meanwhile, the MiG 21 aircraft continues to be a part of the active arsenal of the Indian Air Force.

Though the usage of Mig 21 has been deemed controversial in the IAF, the jets continue to be part of the Air Force squadrons in the country.

Why are MiG 21 jets being retired?

Though the Soviet-era Russian fighter jets have also been in news in the last several years for multiple crashes causing the death of pilots, the sources said "when an IAF aircraft is air-borne, it means it is fully serviceable".

"Ageing is a factor, but we read reports that even a modern aircraft can crash. A crash can happen due to multiple factors, including weather," a source said.

And, the retiring Srinagar-based No. 51 squadron, also known as 'Sword Arms', is "happening as per the plan", he said, adding that the old fleet was in operation also as new ones were awaited.

(With PTI inputs)

