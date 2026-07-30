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Abhijeet Dipke takes jibe at PM Modi after his viral 'friends' reels: 'Step down, become an influencer'

The comments came days after the Centre accepted Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, following large-scale student protests demanding accountability over the alleged NEET paper leak.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Jul 30, 2026, 10:45 AM IST

Abhijeet Dipke takes jibe at PM Modi after his viral 'friends' reels: 'Step down, become an influencer'
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his viral social media videos, saying he’d be better off as an influencer than as Prime Minister.

Talking to reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after returning from a month-long Jantar Mantar protest on the NEET paper leak, Dipke was asked about the PM’s videos.

What exactly CJP founder said about PM Modi?

In response, Dipke remarked, “I think he would make an excellent influencer. He’s doing a great job at it. Maybe he should resign as Prime Minister and take up influencing full-time, while someone else manages the governance.”

The comments came days after the Centre accepted Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, following large-scale student protests demanding accountability over the alleged NEET paper leak.

Dipke further alleged that police were still harassing student activists even after the agitation had ended. He claimed that police personnel were going to protesters’ homes in several states and threatening them with arrest.

“The government should behave well now. The blood of students was spilled on the streets on July 20 (during the March to Parliament). It was really bad. Wasn’t it enough, now that the students are still being troubled? In many states, police are visiting the houses of students and threatening them with arrests," he said.

Dipke calls for another protest at Jantar Mantar

Calling for action against those who ordered pellet gun firing during the July 20 protest at Jantar Mantar, Dipke said, “Whether it is Amit Shah or anyone else, action should be taken against the person who gave the orders to fire pellet guns.”

He warned that students could stage another protest if the alleged harassment did not stop.

“These students are not terrorists. They are the future of our country. If the future of the country is troubled in such a way, just as Dharmendra Pradhan had to step down…Tomorrow, we will go and change the government if it doesn’t fall in line," the CJP founder said.

Dipke demands strict action

The CJP founder also called for strict action against those responsible for using pellet guns on student protesters during the CJP protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

"Whether it be Amit Shah or anyone else, action should be taken against the person who gave orders to fire pellet gun," he said.

He also responded to backlash over CJP supporters celebrating Pradhan’s resignation on Saturday, saying the volunteers deserved it after 36 days of protesting in difficult circumstances.

"The volunteers were sitting in the harsh sun and in the rain for 36 days. What is wrong with celebrating after such a big victory? What does the BJP do after winning elections? The volunteers did not block roads like the BJP people do," he said.

About PM Modi viral reels

The remarks come at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stepped up his Instagram outreach amid nationwide protests over the alleged NEET paper leak.

Over the last week, the Prime Minister posted three selfie-style videos on the platform.In the first video, he called paper leaks a “serious issue” and promised that the government would bring in stricter steps to prevent exam malpractices.

In the second, he thanked young people for their suggestions and engagement. The third reel announced the formation of a high-powered task force on examination reforms, to be headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani.

The videos drew hundreds of millions of views and triggered widespread debate on social media.

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