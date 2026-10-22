Abhijeet Dipke shares video of Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka after release: ‘Boys have a message’

CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were released after seven days in judicial custody and immediately reiterated their demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

The CJP leaders were detained after they allegedly climbed over a locked gate to enter Jantar Mantar on October 13. (Credit: Twitter)

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke shared a video of party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka after their release from judicial custody.

In the video, the two leaders are seen holding the Indian national flag and repeating their demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. "Bharat Mata ki Jai, Inquilab Zindabad and Gyanu must go", Das and Ranka said in the video.

Boys have a message Gyanu must go! https://t.co/53Od3dJZ8W — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 21, 2026

Their release came after the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) ordered their release on Wednesday.

Why were Das and Ranka detained?

The CJP leaders were detained after they allegedly climbed over a locked gate to enter Jantar Mantar on October 13.

The action came two days after Delhi Police withdrew the site's status as an authorised protest venue on October 11. The decision has since been challenged separately in the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court.

Das and Ranka had visited Jantar Mantar carrying the national flag. They were detained the following day and later sent to five days of judicial custody by the SEM over concerns about a possible breach of peace.

Custody extended after sureties rejected

The two leaders remained in custody beyond the initial five-day period. On October 19, the magistrate rejected the sureties submitted on their behalf, citing doubts over whether the sureties could ensure the leaders' compliance. The magistrate also pointed to discrepancies in their identity documents.

Their judicial custody was subsequently extended by another two days.

After the custody period ended, the SEM ordered their release. CJP welcomed the decision, while the party's legal head Ratna Singh said the leaders should have been released earlier.

CJP protests against Gyanesh Kumar

The detention came amid CJP's ongoing protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The party has been demanding Kumar's resignation while raising allegations of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The controversy around Kumar intensified after an Indian Express report said Election Commissioners had raised objections to decisions taken by him on 14 occasions over 10 months.

The Election Commission, however, has maintained that its decisions were unanimous.