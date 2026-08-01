Abhijeet Dipke questions PM Modi after he forgives CJP protesters who abused him

Abhijeet Dipke questioned PM Modi's public forgiveness for student protesters and asked whether the government would also withdraw the cases filed against them.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest Instagram video, asking whether the government's promise of forgiveness for protesting students would also lead to the withdrawal of police cases against them.

Responding in the comments section of PM Modi's post, Dipke wrote, "Sirf reel par hi maaf karoge ya cases bhi vapas loge? (Will you forgive them only in a reel, or will you also withdraw the cases)."

The Prime Minister shared the video on Friday, his fifth Instagram post in a week, where he addressed the controversy over abusive slogans raised against him during the recent student protests over paper leaks.

In the video, PM Modi said, "Some youngsters hurled crude abuses. Words were used that do not befit a civilised society. I was personally abused, and even my late mother was subjected to vile insults."

He added, "Abuses never solve anything. Punishing them, dragging them through court proceedings, or harassing them - none of this will change the situation. I wish to forgive them... Let's guide the misguided."

The controversy began after videos from the Jantar Mantar protest showed a teenage girl allegedly using abusive language against the Prime Minister. The protests over paper leaks and alleged irregularities in the education system eventually led to the resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

This is not the first time Dipke has taken a swipe at the Prime Minister's recent Instagram videos. After PM Modi's earlier video welcoming the passage of the amended anti-paper leak law, Dipke had commented, "Your skin is brighter than the country's future."

Cases against protesters become new flashpoint

The issue has now shifted from the protests themselves to the police cases registered against students.

Dipke and other CJP leaders have alleged that many protesters are being harassed and threatened with arrest. They have warned of a larger protest if the cases are not withdrawn.

While several states have already dropped FIRs against students, cases involving people with previous criminal records are still being pursued.

The matter gained further attention after the Supreme Court directed states to release minors and those without any criminal background who were detained during the CJP-led protests.

Teen apologises after FIR

A Zero FIR was recently registered in Noida against the teenage girl accused of using abusive language against the Prime Minister during the protest. The case has now been transferred to Delhi Police.

The girl later released an apology video, claiming she had been influenced by others at the protest. Calling it her "first and last mistake", she said, "I am only 15 years old. Whatever I did was not worthy of forgiveness. I have said a lot of bad things."

The FIR has also drawn criticism from the CJP. Party spokesperson Saurav Das said abusive language should not be supported, but argued that using criminal law in such cases could discourage free speech.

Dipke also questioned why similar action had not been taken against BJP leaders over their past remarks.

"The CM of UP had a video, where he had abused a camera person... Are there two laws in this country? There is a separate law for youth and a separate law for BJP and their leaders," he said.