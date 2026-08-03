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Abhijeet Dipke revives PM Modi degree debate: 'I'm ready to reveal my records, will the Emperor show his degree?'

The debate over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational qualifications began in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. And once again it has resurfaced as Abhijeet Dipke challenged the BJP to reveal 'the Emperor's degree' after the RTI row.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 03, 2026, 02:25 PM IST

Abhijeet Dipke revives PM Modi degree debate: 'I'm ready to reveal my records, will the Emperor show his degree?'
Abhijeet Dipke hits back at BJP: 'Will the Emperor show his degree?' (Representative image/ANI)
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In a sharp swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree, Cockroach Janata Party founder and political strategist Abhijeet Dipke said he is willing to disclose his scholarship and education loan documents, but on one condition. He challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to make its leaders' educational degrees public, a day after an RTI activist sought a probe into his family's finances.

Abhijeet Dipke hits back at BJP after RTI row

In a latest video post on X, Dipke gave an open challenge to a BJP worker who has filed an RTI against Dipke to probe his education loan paid for his studies in the US. He questioned whether his leader would show his real degree if he disclosed his education loan and scholarship letters. Dipke wondered why the BJP has issues, asking, "If one common man's son studies in Boston University, why does it pain you? Why are you all against education?"

Meanwhile, Dipke rejected claims that his higher education abroad was funded through unexplained family wealth. "My education was funded by a scholarship provided by Boston University. And I had taken an education loan, which I have to pay back now," Dipke said, while also revealing his scholarship letter, in an interview with veteran journalist Barkha Dutt

A Surat-based RTI activist, Amit Tiwari, has sought a probe into the finances of Dipke's father, questioning how the retired Maharashtra government employee funded his son's education abroad. He has also written to the Election Commission of India and tax authorities seeking scrutiny of the Rs 1 crore legal defence fund announced by senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal for CJP protesters facing police cases.

PM Modi Degree Debate

The debate over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational qualifications began in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, when his election affidavit stated that he holds a BA degree from the University of Delhi and an MA in Political Science from Gujarat University. Opposition leaders sought public disclosure of his academic records through RTI applications, seeking transparency in the public interest.

In 2016, the Central Information Commission directed Gujarat University and Delhi University to provide information related to Modi's degrees. However, Gujarat University challenged the order, and in 2023, the Gujarat High Court set aside the CIC's direction, ruling that there was no overriding public interest requiring disclosure under the RTI Act. The court also imposed a Rs 25,000 fine on Arvind Kejriwal.

Despite criticism, the BJP maintains that Modi's educational qualifications are genuine and have been publicly displayed by party leaders. However, the Opposition continues to demand greater transparency, and hence, the issue periodically resurfaces during political disputes over educational credentials. 

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