FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
CJP issues 48-hour-ultimatum to Rajasthan govt; Ashutosh Ranka asks it to arrest BJP 'goons'

CJP issues 48-hour-ultimatum to Rajasthan govt; asks it to arrest BJP 'goons'

Delhi: Several people injured after building wall collapses in Karol Bagh

Delhi: Several injured after building wall collapses in Karol Bagh

Aditya Gupta: The Indian Director of Photography Framing Global Music, Fashion and Branded Entertainment

Aditya Gupta: The Indian Director of Photography Framing Global Music, Fashion a

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside

From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside

From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos

From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness

Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

CJP issues 48-hour-ultimatum to Rajasthan govt; Ashutosh Ranka asks it to arrest BJP 'goons'

The CJP has given Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar 48 hours to act against those accused of attacking its volunteers during a Jaipur school inspection.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 21, 2026, 06:58 PM IST

CJP issues 48-hour-ultimatum to Rajasthan govt; Ashutosh Ranka asks it to arrest BJP 'goons'
Image credit:Twitter
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar following an alleged attack on its volunteers during a government school inspection in Jaipur.

The party has demanded the arrest of those allegedly involved in the incident and warned that it will begin a statewide protest and seek Dilawar’s resignation if action is not taken.

CJP alleges attack during school inspection

CJP co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka said the party team had visited a government school in Rampura-Kanwarpura village after claiming that it had been operating from a buffalo shed for several years.

Ranka said the team had inspected the same school last year and alleged that its condition had not changed.

“We had gone to inspect the school in Rampura-Kanwarpura village. For the past several years, the school has been operating in a buffalo shed. We had gone for an inspection last year as well, and the school was being run in a buffalo shed even then,” Ranka told PTI.

According to Ranka, BJP workers were already at the location when the CJP team arrived. He alleged that members of his team were attacked and that vehicles and phones were damaged.

“The police were informed, but even after we reached the spot, they did not stop. Vehicle windows were smashed, phones were broken, a woman was assaulted, my shirt was torn, and one of our team members suffered a fractured hand. They even attacked us with stones,” he alleged.

The allegations made by the CJP have not been independently verified.

CJP threatens statewide agitation

Ranka directly addressed Education Minister Madan Dilawar and demanded action against those allegedly responsible within 48 hours. “You have 48 hours. These goons must be arrested. You must withdraw the order, otherwise we will launch a statewide agitation across Rajasthan,” he said.

He further warned that the proposed protest would go beyond the issue of the school and include a demand for the minister's resignation. “And this time, it will not just be about the schools. This time, we will demand Madan Dilawar's resignation,” Ranka said.

Calling the incident “a black day in Rajasthan's democratic history”, Ranka also claimed that media personnel were present when the alleged attack took place.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said he would travel to Jaipur and hold a sit-in protest if repair work at the school did not begin and those accused of attacking the volunteers were not arrested within 48 hours.

“We are not going to back off,” Dipke said.

BJP denies allegations

The BJP has rejected the CJP's allegations and denied that its workers attacked the group. Rajasthan BJP minister Jawahar Singh Bedham alleged that Congress workers were using the CJP as a front to create unrest.

“People of Congress wear different masks, visit villages and want to disrupt the peace there. People are giving them a reply,” Bedham told ANI. He added, “People of Congress are wearing this CJP mask...Nobody cares about Congress, so they are wearing some else's mask.”

Rajasthan minister Avinash Gehlot also criticised the CJP, calling it a group of “anarchic elements”. “This has become a party of anarchic elements. They are not repairing the school, but spreading anarchy,” Gehlot said.

 
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
CJP issues 48-hour-ultimatum to Rajasthan govt; Ashutosh Ranka asks it to arrest BJP 'goons'
CJP issues 48-hour-ultimatum to Rajasthan govt; asks it to arrest BJP 'goons'
Delhi: Several people injured after building wall collapses in Karol Bagh
Delhi: Several injured after building wall collapses in Karol Bagh
Who is Medhavi Bidhuri? Delhi cricketer goes viral after ‘6-7’ celebration in DPL 2026
Who is Medhavi Bidhuri? Delhi cricketer goes viral after ‘6-7’ celebration
Will India import sugar from Pakistan? Real reason for increased sugar prices, ethanol angle explained
Will India import sugar from Pakistan? Real reason for increased sugar prices
Aditya Gupta: The Indian Director of Photography Framing Global Music, Fashion and Branded Entertainment
Aditya Gupta: The Indian Director of Photography Framing Global Music, Fashion a
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside
From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside
From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos
From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement