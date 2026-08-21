CJP issues 48-hour-ultimatum to Rajasthan govt; Ashutosh Ranka asks it to arrest BJP 'goons'

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar following an alleged attack on its volunteers during a government school inspection in Jaipur.

The party has demanded the arrest of those allegedly involved in the incident and warned that it will begin a statewide protest and seek Dilawar’s resignation if action is not taken.

CJP alleges attack during school inspection

CJP co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka said the party team had visited a government school in Rampura-Kanwarpura village after claiming that it had been operating from a buffalo shed for several years.

Ranka said the team had inspected the same school last year and alleged that its condition had not changed.

“We had gone to inspect the school in Rampura-Kanwarpura village. For the past several years, the school has been operating in a buffalo shed. We had gone for an inspection last year as well, and the school was being run in a buffalo shed even then,” Ranka told PTI.

According to Ranka, BJP workers were already at the location when the CJP team arrived. He alleged that members of his team were attacked and that vehicles and phones were damaged.

“The police were informed, but even after we reached the spot, they did not stop. Vehicle windows were smashed, phones were broken, a woman was assaulted, my shirt was torn, and one of our team members suffered a fractured hand. They even attacked us with stones,” he alleged.

The allegations made by the CJP have not been independently verified.

CJP threatens statewide agitation

Ranka directly addressed Education Minister Madan Dilawar and demanded action against those allegedly responsible within 48 hours. “You have 48 hours. These goons must be arrested. You must withdraw the order, otherwise we will launch a statewide agitation across Rajasthan,” he said.

He further warned that the proposed protest would go beyond the issue of the school and include a demand for the minister's resignation. “And this time, it will not just be about the schools. This time, we will demand Madan Dilawar's resignation,” Ranka said.

Calling the incident “a black day in Rajasthan's democratic history”, Ranka also claimed that media personnel were present when the alleged attack took place.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said he would travel to Jaipur and hold a sit-in protest if repair work at the school did not begin and those accused of attacking the volunteers were not arrested within 48 hours.

“We are not going to back off,” Dipke said.

BJP denies allegations

The BJP has rejected the CJP's allegations and denied that its workers attacked the group. Rajasthan BJP minister Jawahar Singh Bedham alleged that Congress workers were using the CJP as a front to create unrest.

“People of Congress wear different masks, visit villages and want to disrupt the peace there. People are giving them a reply,” Bedham told ANI. He added, “People of Congress are wearing this CJP mask...Nobody cares about Congress, so they are wearing some else's mask.”

Rajasthan minister Avinash Gehlot also criticised the CJP, calling it a group of “anarchic elements”. “This has become a party of anarchic elements. They are not repairing the school, but spreading anarchy,” Gehlot said.