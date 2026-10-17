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Abhijeet Dipke gets court relief, granted conditional bail after Tiranga March detention

A piece of good news has arrived for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder as Abhijeet Dipke has received conditional bail after his detention over the proposed Tiranga March in Delhi.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 17, 2026, 05:28 PM IST

Abhijeet Dipke gets court relief, granted conditional bail after Tiranga March detention
Abhijeet Dipke gets conditional bail after Tiranga March detention. (Pic Credits: X)
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The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke got a major relief on Saturday as he was granted conditional bail by the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court after signing a personal bond of Rs 50,000. He was detained ahead of CJP's proposed 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march in Delhi on Friday, October 16.

Abhijeet Dipke gets conditional bail

The CJP founder was produced before the SEM court after the Delhi Police detained him on Friday ahead of the proposed march. Now, Dipke was granted conditional bail, which is subject to bond formalities, and he will be released immediately instead of being sent to judicial custody.

He was reportedly arrested in a new case of breach of peace under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Why was Dipke detained?

On Friday, the CJP leader was detained by the Delhi Police as he was on his way to participate in the proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march at Central Park in Connaught Place. Earlier, Delhi Police had served a notice prohibiting the march, citing law and order concerns.

This was the second time this month that Dipke was detained in Delhi; previously, he was detained by the police from inside the flight along with CJP co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. All three CJP leaders were taken into custody ahead of a planned protest at Jantar Mantar.

However, they were released after nearly a day, after furnishing security bonds and giving an undertaking to maintain peace for a year.

After his release from the Mandir Marg Police Station, Dipke arrived at the residence of NCP-SCP spokesperson Anish Gawande.

AISA leader Neha Bora also detained

All India Students’ Association (AISA) national president Neha Bora was also detained on Friday while heading towards the protest site. However, she was released earlier today after completing required formalities.

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