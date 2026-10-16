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Abhijeet Dipke detained; Delhi police tightens security at Connaught Place ahead of 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest

Abhijeet Dipke detained: A police official informed Dipke about the detention, saying, “We are placing you under preventive detention. Section 163 is in force in Connaught Place. You are being detained.”

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 16, 2026, 05:37 PM IST

Abhijeet Dipke detained; Delhi police tightens security at Connaught Place ahead of 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest
CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke was detained ahead of Tiranga rally (Photo/ANI)
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Delhi Police has detained CJP activist Abhijit Dipke as he left the residence of NCP-SCP spokesperson Anish Gawande, ahead of the proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ rally at Central Park in Connaught Place.

A police official informed Dipke about the detention, saying, “We are placing you under preventive detention. Section 163 is in force in Connaught Place. You are being detained.”

This is Dipke’s second detention in a week. He was earlier detained right after landing in Delhi from Mumbai over a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar on alleged voter-list manipulation during the SIR of electoral rolls.

The march was triggered in part by the arrest of CJP members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, sent to five-day judicial custody after entering Jantar Mantar with the national flag on October 13, a day after it was denotified as a protest site.

Further, Delhi Police issued two notices to Dipke citing restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and a previous undertaking related to maintaining peace.

Delhi Police issues notice

One notice was issued by the New Delhi district under the Delhi Police Act, directing Dipke not to visit Central Park in view of the restrictions imposed under Section 163 of the BNSS.

The second notice was issued by the South-West Delhi district and referred to a previous preventive action involving Dipke, Ashutosh and Saurav, who were detained at the airport and produced before a court.

The notice referred to the bond that they should not disturb public peace for a period of one year.

Earlier, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar met senior police officers to review security arrangements and assess the overall situation ahead of the proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ rally in the national capital.

Traffice advisory issued

On CJP's ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest, Additional CP (Traffic) DK Gupta said, "The traffic police have issued a detailed advisory. Areas around Connaught Place are likely to be affected. We have deployed our personnel across these zones to regulate traffic. Should any disruptions occur, we will implement timely diversions to ensure the public faces minimal inconvenience and traffic continues to flow smoothly. We are definitely monitoring social media as well.

"If we receive any inputs regarding potential disruptions on the ground, we will implement timely diversions to keep traffic moving. Our primary objective is to ensure that commuters do not face any difficulties. We request that all commuters follow our traffic advisory. If any disruptions occur, we will implement diversions; therefore, we advise people to plan their travel accordingly, keeping these updates in mind."

Security tightened at Connaught Place

Delhi Police has intensified security at Connaught Place ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's planned Tiranga rally on Friday.

Heavy security was deployed inside Central Park near Gate No. 1, while Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel were deployed near Gate No. 2 of Palika Bazaar.

Speaking on CJP's ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest, DCP Special Cell Narra Chaitanya says, "All arrangements are in place. We will ensure that the situation is peaceful. As of now, you can see that the situation is very peaceful."

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