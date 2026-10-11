FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
The President, the Home Minister and the Defence Minister: Who have visited Srimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur

The President, the Home Minister and the Defence Minister: Who Have Visited Srim

Ranji Trophy: Mohammed Shami stars with 4/30 for Bengal as pressure mounts on selectors over India return

Mohammed Shami stars with 4/30 for Bengal as pressure mounts on selectors

Suresh Raina to become CSK’s next batting coach after Michael Hussey’s exit? Former India star breaks silence

Suresh Raina to become CSK’s next batting coach after Michael Hussey’s exit?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi, Yami Gautam-Addinath Kothare, Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026

Ranbir-Sai, Rajkummar-Wamiqa: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026

OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi; new India movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Abhijeet Dipke Denied Permission To Speak To Family? Delhi Police releases video, says offered flight and phone help

Delhi Police releases video showing CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke declining offer to return home after grandmother's death; says offered flight assistance, phone calls on humanitarian grounds.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 11, 2026, 07:40 PM IST

Abhijeet Dipke Denied Permission To Speak To Family? Delhi Police releases video, says offered flight and phone help
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Delhi Police on Sunday released a video showing Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke declining an offer to return home after being informed of his grandmother's death.

Officials said Dipke was offered all possible assistance, including help with flights and phone calls. He was asked multiple times if he wished to speak to his parents, but he declined the offer.

"Offered all possible assistance": Delhi Police

"As soon as Delhi Police received information about the passing away of CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke's grandmother, officers approached him to convey this sad news and offered all possible assistance," DCP Neha Yadav said.

"They sensitively asked if he needed help with flights, phone calls, or anything else. They repeatedly asked if he wished to speak to his parents, but he declined," Yadav said.

The video was released after Delhi Police clarified that news of Dipke's grandmother's death had been "promptly conveyed to him with due sensitivity".

"He was also informed of the scheduled funeral time and offered all possible assistance to facilitate his travel to his hometown on humanitarian grounds. However, he declined the offer," police said on X.

CJP co-convenors accuse police of insensitivity

Addressing media on Sunday, CJP co-convenors Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das doubled down on claim that Dipke, who was in detention, had been denied permission to speak to his cousin.

Ranka also accused authorities of insensitivity in the manner in which Dipke was informed.

Dipke leaves for Maharashtra village

The CJP founder left for his village in Maharashtra on Sunday, hours after his release.

"Heading back to my village to be with my family during this moment of grief," he wrote on X.

Dipke shared a photo of his grandmother on Instagram with caption, "I am sorry." Savitribai Dipke, his paternal grandmother, died at the family's ancestral home in Santuk Pimpri village in Maharashtra on Saturday.

Protests continue on day 2 at Connaught Place

Delhi Police on Sunday continued to detain protesters around Connaught Place as groups returned to renew demonstrations against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, even as Supreme Court ordered that peaceful protesters cannot be detained except through "procedure established by law".

About 100 protesters were packed into two buses and removed from the area.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli really play in Mumbai’s Kanga League? Mystery behind viral No. 18 clip revealed
Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli really play in Mumbai’s Kanga League?
The President, the Home Minister and the Defence Minister: Who have visited Srimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur
The President, the Home Minister and the Defence Minister: Who Have Visited Srim
Abhijeet Dipke Denied Permission To Speak To Family? Delhi Police releases video, says offered flight and phone help
Abhijeet Dipke Denied Permission To Speak To Family? Delhi Police releases video
Ranji Trophy: Mohammed Shami stars with 4/30 for Bengal as pressure mounts on selectors over India return
Mohammed Shami stars with 4/30 for Bengal as pressure mounts on selectors
IndiGo Delhi-Chennai flight diverted to Hyderabad after smoke from passenger device
IndiGo Delhi-Chennai flight diverted to Hyderabad after smoke from passenger dev
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi, Yami Gautam-Addinath Kothare, Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026
Ranbir-Sai, Rajkummar-Wamiqa: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi; new India movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement