Abhijeet Dipke Denied Permission To Speak To Family? Delhi Police releases video, says offered flight and phone help

Delhi Police releases video showing CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke declining offer to return home after grandmother's death; says offered flight assistance, phone calls on humanitarian grounds.

Delhi Police on Sunday released a video showing Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke declining an offer to return home after being informed of his grandmother's death.

Officials said Dipke was offered all possible assistance, including help with flights and phone calls. He was asked multiple times if he wished to speak to his parents, but he declined the offer.

"Offered all possible assistance": Delhi Police

"As soon as Delhi Police received information about the passing away of CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke's grandmother, officers approached him to convey this sad news and offered all possible assistance," DCP Neha Yadav said.

"They sensitively asked if he needed help with flights, phone calls, or anything else. They repeatedly asked if he wished to speak to his parents, but he declined," Yadav said.

#WATCH | Delhi | DCP Neha Yadav says, "As soon as the Delhi Police received information about the passing away of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke's grandmother, officers approached him to convey this sad news and offered all possible assistance. They sensitively asked if he needed help with flights, phone calls, or anything else. They repeatedly asked if he wished to speak to his parents, but he declined...Regarding CJP, their past conduct showed a failure to adhere to previously given undertakings and local directives. When permission was granted previously, they did not abide by the law; the crowd they mobilized engaged in heavy stone-pelting, arson, and violence, causing significant damage to public property. Permission for the proposed sit-in protest at Janpath was denied due to the failure to follow prescribed procedures, a history of non-compliance with laws and guidelines, and the prevailing security and law-and-order situation. To ensure Delhi's security and protect the lives and property of its citizens, Section 133 BNSS was imposed in several areas of the city, prohibiting any form of gathering or protest. Abhijeet Dipke and two of their associates were detained on October 10 in connection with a call for a protest at Janpath as permission for the demonstration had not been granted" October 11, 2026

The video was released after Delhi Police clarified that news of Dipke's grandmother's death had been "promptly conveyed to him with due sensitivity".

"He was also informed of the scheduled funeral time and offered all possible assistance to facilitate his travel to his hometown on humanitarian grounds. However, he declined the offer," police said on X.

CJP co-convenors accuse police of insensitivity

Addressing media on Sunday, CJP co-convenors Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das doubled down on claim that Dipke, who was in detention, had been denied permission to speak to his cousin.

Ranka also accused authorities of insensitivity in the manner in which Dipke was informed.

Dipke leaves for Maharashtra village

The CJP founder left for his village in Maharashtra on Sunday, hours after his release.

"Heading back to my village to be with my family during this moment of grief," he wrote on X.

Heading back to my village to be with my family during this moment of grief. Saurav and Ashu will address a press conference shortly in Delhi. The CJP will neither back down nor be intimidated. October 10 will go down as the beginning of the end of this dictatorship. — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 11, 2026

Dipke shared a photo of his grandmother on Instagram with caption, "I am sorry." Savitribai Dipke, his paternal grandmother, died at the family's ancestral home in Santuk Pimpri village in Maharashtra on Saturday.

Protests continue on day 2 at Connaught Place

Delhi Police on Sunday continued to detain protesters around Connaught Place as groups returned to renew demonstrations against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, even as Supreme Court ordered that peaceful protesters cannot be detained except through "procedure established by law".

About 100 protesters were packed into two buses and removed from the area.