Abhijeet Dipke challenges PM Modi as row over his Boston University education reignites, says, 'Show your degree if I show mine'

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke offers to show US degree if PM Modi does too, says both show degrees to end row. Claim after podcast by Prakhar Gupta questioned Boston University credentials, Dipke says scholarship funded education, shared BUComGrad afterparty clip on X.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday offered to show his education degree from the United States, provided Prime Minister Narendra Modi also does the same.

In a post on X, Dipke invited PM Modi calling for "both to show our degrees" after a fresh controversy over his educational credentials at Boston University.

"People are really running out of patience waiting to see my degree. Makes me wonder how they've managed for 12 years without seeing the Prime Minister's," the CJP leader said in a post on X. He then went on to invite PM Modi to show his educational qualifications, saying, "let's both show our degrees and put an end to this."

Boston University clip and podcast claim

Hours before the post, Dipke had also shared a video compilation apparently showing an afterparty posted by an account called "BUComGrad". In one part of the clip, Dipke can be seen sitting at a table and speaking to people.

The comments came after a recent podcast by Prakhar Gupta, wherein he was hosting activist Sonam Wangchuk, and questioned Dipke's education at the US university.

A purported clip from the podcast is doing rounds on social media, in the clip, Gupta said one of his close friends had studied at Boston University and was also present during the protests. "One of my best friends went to Boston University. Boston University is also Abhijeet's college," Gupta said.

He went on to describe his friend's participation in the CJP-led protests and said that his friend was a staunch supporter of the agitation's cause. However, Gupta added that the friend had later begun examining Dipke's educational credentials. "One month later, he has gone down the rabbit hole of checking Abhijeet's educational credentials and found that there is no record of him graduating from Boston University," the podcaster claimed.

Second challenge to PM Modi and funding questions

The CJP convener's latest remark is the second time he has turned the argument over his degree into a challenge for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, questions over Modi's educational qualifications are not new, with several opposition leaders raising similar allegations from time to time. The BJP, however, has displayed Modi's degree in public in past and now maintains that the matter has already been settled.

Dipke doubled down in another post; he said, "Why did the Delhi High Court refuse to disclose the PM's degree? From what I've learned from the IT Cell over the last few days, anyone who doesn't show their degree is apparently a fraud and a liar."

Questions about how Dipke funded his education in the US had surfaced earlier as well. A Surat-based RTI activist, Amit Tiwari, had sought an inquiry into the finances of Dipke's father, Bhagwanrao Dipke, a retired Maharashtra government employee.

Dipke rejected the allegations in an interview with senior journalist Barkha Dutt, saying his education at Boston University was funded through a scholarship and an education loan, and showed his scholarship letter