Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Wastes from Hyderabad's Bowenpally vegetable market generate biofuel, power

Dr BR Ambedkar Vegetable Market Yard in the Bowenpally area of Hyderabad is one of the biggest vegetable markets in South India. Along with the huge production of fresh stock, tonnes of vegetables also get wasted in the market, which is then transported to the landfills incurring a huge loss.

However, it is a thing of the past now. Keeping the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Mission in mind, an "anaerobic gas lift reactor", which is developed, designed and patented by CSIR-IICT wherein organic waste (vegetable waste and fruits waste ) is treated to generate not only electricity and biogas but the bio-manure generated after the treatment of this waste is sold as organic fertiliser. While the vegetable waste comes from this market yard, the fruits waste comes from fruit markets in and around the city. This is unique and only of-its-kind in India because the imported versions brought in India were not successful.

The interesting features of an anaerobic gas lift reactor include higher product output, lower footprint, the short return of investment period, semi-automatic plant operation, highly replicable and a remunerative business model. This entire plant was built at a cost of Rs 3 crore.

This plant has a capacity of processing 10 tonnes of waste every day and generating anywhere between 800 to 1000 units of power every day. Srinivas, the secretary of the Dr BR Ambedkar Vegetable Market Yard says, "Every month, we have paid power bills anywhere between Rs 3 and 3.5 lakh. Now it is between Rs 1 and 1.5 lakh. Right now we are getting 300-400 units of power. We expect our market yard to have its own electricity and biogas very soon."

The kitchen canteen of this market yard is running on biogas procured from the plant. With the success of this project, efforts are being made to replicate this model to other big market yards not only in Telangana but in other states, too.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his monthly radio address - Mann Ki Baat - in January, mentioned the garbage to the power plant being commissioned to generate power to the extent of 500 units a day and 30 kilos of green manure.